Florida State Football, recruiting news: Seminoles preparing to weather the storm in Miami

Football

Florida State football was back at practice Wednesday, preparing to take on Miami on the road. The Hurricanes haven’t beat the Seminoles at home since 2004. Our Courteney Korosec was at practice today, detailing the return of a crucial offensive lineman.

Defensive Coordinator Harlon Barnett spoke to the media before practice Wednesday, discussing his unit’s luck this season and the art of getting to the quarterback.

Safety Stanford Samuels III also talked to the media prior to practice. Samuels alluded to the rivalry between Miami and FSU, and just how much it means to him.

Seminoles fans, how do you feel about the turnover backpack?

Willie Taggart says FSU not concerned about Miami players making fun of turnover bag ... "We had our own fans picking at the bag." — Warchant.com (@Warchant) October 3, 2018

Alumni

Former Florida State star Derwin James has been lighting it up so far this season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Brandon Thorn from The Scout Academy breaks down James’ game, and analyzes just how special James has been this year.

Derwin James is everywhere on tape, its crazy. Lines up everywhere and finds a way to impact the play. Want to find him? Find the ball: pic.twitter.com/DxvGOOneFH — Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) October 3, 2018

Another former Seminole, Chris Thompson, still maintains his superstition throughout life. He thanks one person for that.

I’m 27 and I still don’t step on cracks. I love my mama too much. — Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) October 2, 2018

Other Sports

Florida State basketball made it into the top-5 for the best recruit in the country.