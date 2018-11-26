‘Noles in the NFL: week 12

Atlanta Falcons

Devonta Freeman: (Injured Reserve)

Buffalo Bills (24-20 win over Jacksonville)

WR Kelvin Benjamin: caught one of quarterback Josh Allen’s eight completions on the day for 32 yards.

Benjamin has had a rough go of it this year. After being traded to Buffalo, Benjamin is putting up career-low numbers and could be looking for a fresh start this offseason.

Kelvin Benjamin said this season has been "rock bottom" for him between his play and the constant criticism on social media. He also talked about the potential of getting a fresh start this offseason @TheAthleticBUF https://t.co/xhpFQvt9vJ pic.twitter.com/10LP7fPQEE — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) November 19, 2018

Carolina Panthers (30-27 loss to Seattle)

K Graham Gano: Gano made all three of his extra points and was two-of-three on field goals. Unfortunately for Gano, his miss was a potential game-winner for the Panthers.

Chicago Bears (23-16 win over Detroit)

NT Eddie Goldman: Playing on Thanksgiving, it was only fitting that the Chicago defense feasted. Goldman contributed four tackles (three solo).

Here he is smoking Detroit’s left guard and stopping LeGarrette Blount at the line of scrimmage:

Eddie Goldman (@EddieGoldman) on 3rd & short quickly sheds his blocker, redirects & works flat down the LOS. Makes a big play! #Bears pic.twitter.com/FKelTcq2rq — DLineVids (@DLineVids) November 24, 2018

Cincinnati Bengals (35-20 loss to Cleveland)

WR Auden Tate: After recording his first NFL catch last week, Tate hauled in two catches for 15 yards on seven targets.

OT Bobby Hart: The Bengals O-line gave up just one sack when backup quarterback Jeff Driskel entered the game. Hart did have one hiccup when he committed a false start.

WR Kermit Whitfield (practice squad)

Denver Broncos (24-17 win over Pittsburgh)

DE Demarcus Walker: was inactive for the clash against the Steelers.

S Trey Marshall (practice squad)

Detroit Lions (23-16 loss to Chicago)

LB Christian Jones: recorded six tackles (four solo) in Detroit’s annual turkey day matchup.

Houston Texans

OT Roderick Johnson (practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (24-21 loss to Buffalo)

CB Jalen Ramsey: finished the game with four tackles (three solo) and a pass defended. Ramsey also had an interception that was called back after he was flagged for illegal touching.

Ramsey had a message for some members of Buffalo’s sideline while the interception was being negated:

I am crying laughing at Jalen Ramsey yelling “YOU TRASH!” at the Bills sideline. pic.twitter.com/b4nGt1gb8N — Big Sad Country (@BigCatCountry) November 25, 2018

LB Telvin Smith: once again led the team in tackles with nine (seven solo) and a QB hit.

WR Rashad Greene: was active this week, but recorded no stats.

Kansas City Chiefs

DT Derrick Nnadi: The Chiefs are on a bye this week, but Derrick Nnadi was still putting in work during his week off. Nnadi handed out 100 Thanksgiving turkey’s and other food items in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

VIDEO: @DerrickNnadi comes back home and hands out 100 turkeys to families Virginia Beach.



"I always seen people give back, and I always felt like I wanted to do that when I had the opportunity to."#ChiefsKingdom | #The757 | #Thankfulhttps://t.co/YmQaS39vzC pic.twitter.com/p71h3EVz9I — Mitch B. (@MitchBrownTV3) November 22, 2018

OT Cam Erving: BYE

LB Terrance Smith: BYE

Los Angeles Chargers (45-10 win over Arizona)

S Derwin James: led the team with seven tackles (five solo), two passes defended, and this interception:

Sunday’s game was just the latest chapter in a record-setting rookie season for James.

Derwin James is the first defensive rookie to post multiple picks and at least 3.5 sacks since 2012. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 25, 2018

NFL fans are taking notice, and as of right now, it looks like James will be headed to Orlando for the Pro Bowl (that is if the Chargers aren’t playing in the Super Bowl).

.@DerwinJames is currently the leading Pro Bowl vote-getter (57,858) at AFC free safety, per the NFL. — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) November 21, 2018

Los Angeles Rams

S Lamarcus Joyner: BYE

Minnesota Vikings (24-17 win over Green Bay)

RB Dalvin Cook: For the first time in a long time, Dalvin Cook looked completely healthy as the Vikings secured a big win over the Packers. Cook had 29 yards on ten carries, but was most dangerous as a pass catcher, hauling in three balls for 47 yards.

One of those catches went for a touchdown—Cook’s first of the season. Touchdowns are exciting moments for any player, but you could tell this one meant too Cook considering the toll injuries have taken on him early in his career.

Oh, and the limbo celebration was just the icing on the cake. Pro Bowl wide receiver and human limbo pole, Adam Thielen, said in his post-game interview, “It was supposed to be the lightest guy on the field, so Diggs. But, Dalvin really wanted to do it, so I jumped up.”

Dalvin has never been one to shy away from contact (for better or worse) and that was on full display Sunday night when a poor Green Bay DB stepped in front of a freight train.

Dalvin Cook lowers his head and TRUCKS the Packers DB pic.twitter.com/aQfzPkb7td — Momma’s Boy (@DFSBBallGuy) November 26, 2018

Derwin James, who is no stranger to big hits, liked the physicality he saw from his former teammate.

Yes sir make em feel you G https://t.co/3QqtDHYUYv — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) November 26, 2018

CB Xavier Rhodes: recorded five tackles (four solo) before pulling up with a right hamstring injury late in Sunday’s game.

It’s not a gruesome injury, but you can see his leg tense up when his foot plants into the ground. Rhodes would walk off the field, albeit with a very heavy limp.

#XavierRhodes injury video.

Watch very end of play, not the chase. pic.twitter.com/faFpzNwOkF — David J. Chao, MD (@ProFootballDoc) November 26, 2018

Miami Dolphins (27-24 loss to Indianapolis)

TE Nick O’Leary: didn’t record any stats.

New England Patriots

TE Ryan Izzo: (Injured Reserve)

New Orleans Saints (31-17 win over Atlanta)

CB P.J. Williams: recorded six tackles (five solo), one sack, a TFL, a pass defended, and a QB hit.

After being picked on heavily in their first matchup with the Falcons, Williams responded with a strong performance after hoping the Falcons would target him prior to the game.

Will Atlanta try to pick on P.J. Williams again?



'I hope so," Williams said. https://t.co/NqN15F8q44 — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) November 21, 2018

CB Patrick Robinson: (Injured Reserve)

OT Rick Leonard (practice squad)

New York Giants (25-22 loss to Philadelphia)

DE Mario Edwards: recorded one solo tackle, one sack, a TFL, and a QB hit as the Giants squandered a 15-point lead.

New York Jets (27-13 loss to New England)

S Terrance Brooks: didn’t record any stats.

Oakland Raiders (34-17 loss to Baltimore)

C Rodney Hudson: Pretty much the same news to report as all year. Rodney Hudson is good and that’s about where it ends for the Raiders.

#Raiders highest graded offensive players this season thru Week 11:



Rodney Hudson 80.5

Jared Cook 75.4

Marshawn Lynch 74.1

Derek Carr 69.1

#RaiderNation — PFF OAK Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) November 22, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles (25-22 win over New York Giants)

LB Nigel Bradham: recorded seven tackles (two solo) and a TFL.

DT Timmy Jernigan: was active for the first time this season, but wouldn’t record any stats. Jernigan’s return is huge for the Philadelphia D-line, even if he does have to knock off a bit of rust:

Timmy Jernigan a little rusty, lines up offsides in his first game back since undergoing back surgery in May#NYGvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/koOvBo5NYU — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) November 25, 2018

DE Josh Sweat: was active this week, but unable to get on the stat sheet.

DB Ronald Darby: (injured Reserve)

Pittsburgh Steelers (24-17 loss to Denver)

LB Vince Williams: A strong outing for Williams saw him tally three solo tackles, one sack, a TFL, and two QB hirs.

LB Matthew Thomas: was inactive against the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers (27-9 loss to Tampa Bay)

LB Dekoda Watson: was active, but didn’t record any stats for the ‘Niners.

Seattle Seahawks (30-27 win over Carolina)

K Sebastian Janikowski: The biggest evidence against climate change might surprise you. It’s Sebastian Janikowski. He’s been on this earth for 40 years and the ice in his veins hasn’t melted a bit.

Moments after fellow former FSU kicker Graham Gano failed to convert, Jano sealed the game with a 31-yard make.

He was perfect on the day, nailing three extra points and three field goals.

FOR THE #Seahawks WIN! The 40 year old Sebastian Janikowski does it again (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/zqyZbOwrXL — Sports ON Tap (@SONTHighlights) November 25, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27-9 win over San Francisco)

QB Jameis Winston: After earning his starting job back in the second half of last weeks game, Winston put together one of his best performances as a Buccaneer, going 29-of-38 for 312 yards and two touchdowns.

Winston has had turnover problems dating back to his days at Florida State, and those problems have only gotten worse this year. But, on Sunday, he was efficient and took care of the football.

Bucs QB Jameis Winston finished 29-for-38 today -- that's 76.3 percent, fourth-best single-game total of his career. Top four have all come in the last calendar year. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 25, 2018

DB Javien Elliot: didn’t record any stats.

LS Garrison Sanborn: handled longsnapping duties.

WR Bobo Wilson (practice squad)

Washington Redskins (31-23 loss to Dallas)

RB Chris Thompson: remained out for Washington’s bout with the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

K Dustin Hopkins: converted his lone field goal from 31-yards, but was just two-of-three on extra points.