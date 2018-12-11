Florida State Football, recruiting news: Updates on the search for a new Offensive Coordinator

Football

Willie Taggart and the Seminoles are still in search of a new offensive coordinator. We’ve been tracking flights that are scheduled for Taggart, we’ve been examining the possibilities, and keeping an eye on multiple reports from around the country...even those from unexpected sources.

Breaking: Three sources tell https://t.co/ROmlLNKU6p that Kendal Briles is leaving Houston for Florida State. #GoCoogs — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) December 11, 2018

One of the imperative goals of the new offensive coordinator, and the entire program, is to fix the team’s offensive line woes. Here’s a list of the comprised offensive line statistics from the 2017 college football season.

Recruiting

The Seminoles just extended a preferred walk-on offer to a North Carolina linebacker.

Excited to recieve a PWO Offer from Florida state University ‼️ #Nolenation#Tribe19 pic.twitter.com/IqiIUrekxy — Quentin Hunter-Colvin 5️⃣ (@QHunter10_) December 10, 2018

Willie Taggart was in Houston last night doing an in-home visit with 2019 4-star CB target Marcus Banks. His father Bobby was an offensive lineman for Florida State from 2000-2004.

FSU home visit pic.twitter.com/snnjrLYlM6 — Leah Banks (Proud Mother of Speedy) (@leahbergeron) December 11, 2018

Other Sports

Florida State Basketball continues to climb in the AP Poll. The ’Noles are now ranked as the No. 10 team in the country.

Leonard Hamilton’s team is not only making noise this season, they’re hanging with the big dogs of college basketball.

In fact, one basketball analyst says FSU is one of only several teams that will win the National Championship this season.

The team had a great day on Monday, and it all started with a visit to some kids that needed uplifting.

We had a great time visiting the kids at TMH this morning pic.twitter.com/6Lg2ES9E14 — FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) December 10, 2018

Alumni

From Eddie Goldman’s safety, to Jacksonville’s inability to stop a Heisman winner, here’s everything you need to know from week 14 of ’Noles in the NFL.

One former Seminole, Trey Marshall, just got promoted from the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.