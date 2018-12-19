Update: Despite report, Deondre Francois says he could remain with FSU

As first reported by the Orlando Sentinel and confirmed by our own internal source, redshirt-junior quarterback, Deondre Francois, has decided to leave Florida State. After obtaining his degree last Saturday, Francois has decided to possibly showcase his ability at another university or in the NFL.

Following the report’s release, Francois took to twitter to express his own feelings on the matter resulting in an updated statement from the Orlando Sentinel.

Francois, a graduate transfer, is eligible to play immediately elsewhere and will have no restrictions upon where he ends up. Deondre did well to battle back from a horrific knee injury in 2017, but he was never the right fit in Willie Taggart’s Gulf Coast Offense.

Walt Bell’s departure and a new offensive coordinator coming in would’ve meant learning a third offense in his third year as a starter; an unenviable position for a player in his final year of eligibility.

It was also no guarantee that he would be the starter in 2019; with James Blackman returning.

Deondre Francois’ career did not end up how many FSU fans & national media expected after throwing a touchdown to Nyqwan Murray to win the Orange Bowl and subsequently being named ACC offensive Rookie of the Year.

He never quite improved as one would expect from a freshman quarterback but the knee injury vs Alabama, unfocused conduct off the field and Jimbo Fisher’s subsequent move to Texas A&M really took away from his development.

Willie Taggart came in & challenged Deondre to be the man off the field that he wanted to be on it and he did but in an offense predicated on having the threat of a running QB Francois showed that he didn’t quite trust the knee yet in order to run the offense to its maximum efficiency.

Sometimes a square peg simply won’t fit in a round hole.

Whether Francois decides to leave or not, It is now imperative that FSU picks up a grad transfer, signs another 2019 high school commit after losing Sam Howell this afternoon or does both to give themselves depth.