No. 11 FSU basketball rolls Saint Louis in Orange Bowl Classic

FSU took a 3-0 lead following Terance Mann’s opening three-pointer and never looked back, leading the Bilikens for a full 40 minutes en route to a 81-59 victory in the Orange Bowl Classic.

Above the rim:

The Seminoles made 31 field goals, matching the second most this season. David Nichols led the way shooting 7-11 (4-7 3 pt.) with a game, and season high 19 points. He played 25 minutes due to Trent Forrest being forced to leave due to a “bug in his eye” type situation. The former Albany transfer had six turnovers which Coach Hamilton contributes to fatigue. He had never played more than 21 minutes in a game coming into Saturday’s matchup.

Terance Mann started off the game with 13 first half points and finished with 17 on 6-9 shooting to go along with his seven rebounds and two assists. Trent Forrest was the only other man in double-figures, scoring 10 with five rebounds and five assists.

After a 3-23 performance in their last game vs. North Florida, the Seminoles shot 10-18 (55.6%) from beyond-the-arc. The 55.6% mark was the highest through the ’Noles first 12 games.

In total, Florida State shot 31-56 (55.4%) from the field, which was the best performance of the season. On the other side, they limited St. Louis to just 19-63 on field goal attempts as the Bilikens nearly made as many free throws (18) as field goals (19). The 30.2% mark was the lowest FSU has held it’s opponent to all season.

Court level:

While Florida State had one of it’s best, if not THE best performances of the season, there was still plenty to improve on. With the game in hand, Florida State had a stretch of seven consecutive possessions where it turned the ball over. With 6:32 left in the game, St. Louis went on a 9-0 run and went on a 15-6 run.

St. Louis dominated the offensive glass as well, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds which was more than it had defensive (18). Fortunately, the ’Noles held St. Louis to just 14 second chance points.

The Seminoles also allowed St. Louis to shoot 25 free throws after 21 personal fouls were called. Mfiondu Kabengele was the only ’Noles player with four fouls after picking up a late technical foul. The ’Noles took advantage of their limited opportunities at the line, making 9 of 11 attempts.

MJ Walker exited the game after bumping knees one minute into the game, but Hamilton believes that it isn’t a serious injury that will cost him to miss any time. The Seminoles have plenty of time before their next game in eight days.

Post game:

Travis Ford, SLU head coach: "There's not much to say. #FSU is a really really really really good team."



At the scorer’s table:

Florida State finishes up non-conference play with a matchup at home against Winthrop on New Years Day at 2 PM.