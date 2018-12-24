’Noles in the NFL: week 16

Atlanta Falcons (24-10 win over Carolina)

Devonta Freeman: (Injured Reserve)

Carolina Panthers (24-10 loss to Atlanta)

K Graham Gano: (Injured Reserve)

Chicago Bears (14-9 win over San Francisco)

NT Eddie Goldman: recorded one solo tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals (26-18 loss to Cleveland)

WR Auden Tate: played, but didn’t see much burn on offense and didn’t record any stats.

OT Bobby Hart: continued to struggle with penalties, particularly false starts. With 12 total penalties on the year, Hart is tied for the third most penalized player in the league.

WR Kermit Whitfield (practice squad)

Denver Broncos

DE Demarcus Walker: (plays Monday night)

S Trey Marshall: (plays Monday night)

Detroit Lions (27-9 loss to Minnesota)

LB Christian Jones: recorded five tackles (four solo).

Houston Texans (32-30 loss to Philadelphia)

OT Roderick Johnson (practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars (17-7 win over Miami)

CB Jalen Ramsey: recorded three solo tackles.

LB Telvin Smith: recorded six tackles (five solo) and took an interception back 33-yards for a score.

WR Rashad Greene: caught both of his targets for 22-yards. Greene also had a fumble that was fortunately recovered by the Jags. Greene has struggled with keeping the ball off the ground this year.

Kansas City Chiefs (38-31 loss to Seattle)

OT Cam Erving: missed the game with a knee injury he sustained last week. The Chiefs hope to have Erving back before the playoffs.

DT Derrick Nnadi: recorded four tackles (two solo).

WR Kelvin Benjamin: was unable to record a reception on two targets as he continues to build chemistry with his new team.

LB Terrance Smith: (Injured Reserve)

Los Angeles Chargers (22-10 loss to Baltimore)

S Derwin James: recorded six tackles (four solo) and this pass breakup:

Los Angeles couldn’t get it going against the Ravens’ defense and their chances for a first round by slipped from their grasp. It’s crazy that LA can finish the season 12-4 and be playing on wild card weekend, but with the Chief’s leading their division they couldn’t afford to slip up.

Regardless, Derwin James will be playoff bound in his rookie year, and should the Chargers not make the Super Bowl, He will be Pro Bowl bound as well. James was one of six rookies voted to the all-star game in Orlando and he’s been designated as the starting free safety for the AFC.

He does it all for the @Chargers defense.



Why @DerwinJames is one of the six rookies headed to the 2019 #ProBowl. (via @BaldyNFL) pic.twitter.com/uug4WTABiP — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2018

Los Angeles Rams (31-9 win over Arizona)

S Lamarcus Joyner: recorded three solo tackles in a TFL

Minnesota Vikings: (27-9 win over Detroit)

CB Xavier Rhodes: recorded six tackles (four solo). Rhodes limped off the field late int he fourth quarter, but his head coach expects that he’ll be alright:

Mike Zimmer on Xavier Rhodes’ injury: “I’m sure he’s going to be OK. That’s pretty much Xavier.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 23, 2018

RB Dalvin Cook: had another dynamic outing with over 100 total yards. Cook rushed for 73-yards and added another 35 through the air on three catches.

Miami Dolphins (17-7 loss to Jacksonville)

TE Nick O’Leary: played, but didn’t make the stat sheet.

New England Patriots

TE Ryan Izzo: (Injured Reserve)

New Orleans Saints (31-28 win over Pittsburgh)

CB P.J. Williams: recorded five solo tackles and a TFL.

CB Patrick Robinson: (Injured Reserve)

OT Rick Leonard (practice squad)

New York Giants (28-27 loss to Indianapolis)

DE Mario Edwards Jr: left the game during the defense’s first series and would not return.

New York Jets (44-38 loss to Green Bay)

S Terrence Brooks: played, but didn’t record any stats.

Oakland Raiders

C Rodney Hudson: Hudson plays on Monday night, but was absolutely robbed after being an alternate for the Pro Bowl. Hudson has consistently been one of the highest graded centers all season and has yet to allow a sack. He deserved to be voted in as a starter, but hopefully he will still get a chance to make the trip to Orlando.

Philadelphia Eagles (32-30 win over Houston)

LB Nigel Bradham: recorded six tackles (three solo).

DT Timmy Jernigan: recorded two solo tackles and a TFL.

DE Josh Sweat: (Injured Reserve)

DB Ronald Darby: (Injured Reserve)

Pittsburgh Steelers (31-28 loss to New Orleans)

LB Vince Williams: recorded five solo tackles and a TFL.

LB Matthew Thomas: (practice squad)

San Francisco 49ers (14-9 loss to Chicago)

LB Dekoda Watson: (Injured Reserve)

Seattle Seahawks (38-31 win over Kansas City)

K Sebastian Janikowski: was on-of-two on field goal attempts and made all five of his extra point attempts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27-20 loss to Dallas)

QB Jameis Winston: The Buccaneers lived and died by the pass on Sunday, with Winston throwing the ball 48 times on the day. He would complete 34 of them for 336-yards and a touchdown. All in all, he was efficient through the air on the day, it was putting the ball on the ground that proved to be problematic. Winston was charged with two fumbles on the day, one that was returned for a touchdown, and another that was a result of a bad exchange between Winston and Bobo Wilson, setting the Cowboys up inside the 5-yard line.

Winston’s offensive line did him no favors on the first fumble as you can see his left tackle give up on the defending Randy Gregory, who would knock the ball out:

Merry SMITH-mas ✨@thejaylonsmith picks up the gift & takes it all the way #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/7zRaZ8kCHY — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2018

Winston and the offense also struggled with ill-timed penalties, including two (should’ve been three) delay of game penalties in the red zone. Those penalties ultimately fall on Winston and Head Coach Dirk Koetter. In recent weeks, Koetter’s time in Tampa Bay was rumored to be limited, but reports surfaced that he could return next year.

WR Bobo Wilson: Wilson, who was placed on the active roster after DeSean Jackson was injured, stayed active this week despite Jackson’s return. Wilson had done well on special teams, including as a kick returner, in recent weeks and that continued on Sunday. Wilson returned two kicks for 69-yards, including a long of 38 on the opening kickoff. Wilson also logged two catches for 28-yards and a solo tackle on special teams.

DB Javien Elliot: recorded two tackles (one solo).

LS Garrison Sanborn: handled long snapping duties.

Washington Redskins (25-16 loss to Tennessee)

RB Chris Thompson: ran the ball four times for 20-yards and also logged one reception for eight yards.

K Dustin Hopkins: produced most of Washington’s points making good on three field goals with a 50-yard long. Hopkins also tacked on an extra point.

Hopkins has missed just three field goals this year, with one of those misses being a desperation 63-yard attempt to beat the Texans. He has a 89.7% field goal percentage, which is good enough for 8th in the league and has only missed one extra point this year. Hopkins is one of the most reliable kickers in the league and it has earned him a Pro Bowl alternate spot.