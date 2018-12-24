Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU hires an offensive coordinator

Not much news happens the week before Christmas. Nope, not much news at all. Tomahawk Nation will obviously have much much more on this in the coming days and weeks.

Recruiting:

Kevon Glenn was named 5-A All-State in Georgia.

Football:

From a football perspective Kendall Briles is certainly a great hire as the number show. (Bowl game numbers are not hugely indicative of regular season performance but it’s still a feather in the cap for FSU’s offensive coordinator.)

Offenses coordinated by @kendalbriles hold NCAA all-time bowl game records for both passing and rushing yards



Passing: 601 vs. No. 7 Michigan State (Cotton Bowl Jan. 1, 2015)



Rushing: 645 vs. No. 10 UNC (Russell Athletic Bowl Dec. 29, 2015) - 121 yards more than previous record https://t.co/PM60GcWrLF — Derek Satterfield (@dsatt_) December 23, 2018

As expected Levonta Taylor has decided to return for his senior year.

It was looking like freshmen WR Warren Thompson was going to leave the program this off season but maybe things are turning around.

Ohio State’s Tate Martell under values free swinging with one strike. You really don’t have to get defensive at the plate until you have two strikes on you. Otherwise you’re just playing into the pitcher’s hand.

Basketball:

FSU extended their record to 11-1 with a dominate performance against a solid St Louis team.

Alumni:

Happy Birthday, Ernie!