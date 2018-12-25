Football

New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a holiday message for all you Seminoles fans.

In case you missed it, here’s all the information you need to know from Florida State’s new offensive coordinator hire.

Recruiting

A four-star LB for 2020 just received an offer from FSU.

Blessed to receive an offer from FSU pic.twitter.com/yshnwXKp92 — W1NG0 (@DerekWingo) December 24, 2018

One substantial 2020 recruit will be taking a trip to Tallahassee soon.

Who’s doing the best job of recruiting in the state of Florida? Bud Elliott has an update on the battle for the sunshine state between .

Other Sports

Florida State Basketball has officially jumped back into the AP top-10, after wins against South Eastern Mississippi and Saint Louis.

Alumni

Here’s everything you know from ’Noles in the NFL: week 16, from Seminoles who were voted to the Pro Bowl, to Jameis Winston’s efficient day.