Football
New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a holiday message for all you Seminoles fans.
Happy Holidays!! pic.twitter.com/DGNZ57QmbR— Coach KB (@kendalbriles) December 24, 2018
In case you missed it, here’s all the information you need to know from Florida State’s new offensive coordinator hire.
Recruiting
A four-star LB for 2020 just received an offer from FSU.
Blessed to receive an offer from FSU pic.twitter.com/yshnwXKp92— W1NG0 (@DerekWingo) December 24, 2018
One substantial 2020 recruit will be taking a trip to Tallahassee soon.
FSU visit soon #NoleNation— 14K (@Nehkimeredith14) December 25, 2018
Who’s doing the best job of recruiting in the state of Florida? Bud Elliott has an update on the battle for the sunshine state between .
Other Sports
Florida State Basketball has officially jumped back into the AP top-10, after wins against South Eastern Mississippi and Saint Louis.
Alumni
Here’s everything you know from ’Noles in the NFL: week 16, from Seminoles who were voted to the Pro Bowl, to Jameis Winston’s efficient day.
