Florida State Football, recruiting news: Seminoles celebrating Christmas with an Offensive Coordinator and new offers

Who did the best job of recruiting in the state of Florida this year?

By Michael Hudak
WIllie Taggart walks off the field after FSU’s game against Florida in November.
Football

New offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a holiday message for all you Seminoles fans.

In case you missed it, here’s all the information you need to know from Florida State’s new offensive coordinator hire.

Recruiting

A four-star LB for 2020 just received an offer from FSU.

One substantial 2020 recruit will be taking a trip to Tallahassee soon.

Who’s doing the best job of recruiting in the state of Florida? Bud Elliott has an update on the battle for the sunshine state between .

Other Sports

Florida State Basketball has officially jumped back into the AP top-10, after wins against South Eastern Mississippi and Saint Louis.

Alumni

Here’s everything you know from ’Noles in the NFL: week 16, from Seminoles who were voted to the Pro Bowl, to Jameis Winston’s efficient day.

