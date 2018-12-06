Football

The question lingers on: Who will be Florida State’s new offensive coordinator? We took to the mic to help bring clarity to the situation. Here’s a brand new Nolecast on the offensive coordinator job, Josh Ball, and everything in-between.

Our “State of the Position” series continues with an in-depth look at the Seminoles’ status at the wide receiver position.

Ever wondered how the “option” in the sport of football came to fruition? Sbnation.com examines the history of the option, and how it has impacted the game.

Head coach Willie Taggart had some choice words on Twitter after his son, Willie Jr, made the top play from the Florida High School Football State Semifinals.

I you @wtjr_19! Better skills than your dad. https://t.co/xYfkryPMRt — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) December 5, 2018

Recruiting

Florida State commit Curtis Fans fired back at one “fan” when they started talking trash on Twitter.

Lol stay where you at “fan” .. quit hating on a positive driven 17 year old .. thanks and God Bless https://t.co/k5mEHcqwUE — O C H O ² (@curt_8_) December 4, 2018

The Seminoles made their way into the top-10 for 2020 247sports composite 5-star Chris Tyree.

Telly Lockette and Harlon Barnett visited with 3-star UM commit Jarvis Brownlee on Wednesday.

Alumni

Chargers safety and former Seminole star Derwin James has been lighting it up in the pros this season. This past week was no exception.

Derwin James positional snap count (@PFF) through Week 13:



• Box Safety – 287

• Free Safety – 204

• D Line – 130

• Nickel CB – 125

• Outside CB – 15



He’ll have a chance to be an All-Pro as a rookie. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 3, 2018

That’s part of the reason why James sits atop Jeff Legwold’s latest NFL rookie rankings.

Derwin James tops @Jeff_Legwold's latest NFL rookie rankings ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/cGWQLFWZC5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2018

Former FSU wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers, and will now be a free agent.

Former Bills’ WR Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers, per source. He’s now a free agent — and not expected to be free very long. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2018

Other Sports

One former Florida State baseball standout, Luke Weaver was just involved in one of the biggest trades of the MLB offseason.