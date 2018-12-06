 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State Football, recruiting news: Who will be FSU’s new offensive coordinator?

The clock is still ticking.

By Michael Hudak
NCAA Football: Florida at Florida State
Quarterback Deondre Francois manages the offense during Florida State’s game against UF on November 24th.
Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Football

The question lingers on: Who will be Florida State’s new offensive coordinator? We took to the mic to help bring clarity to the situation. Here’s a brand new Nolecast on the offensive coordinator job, Josh Ball, and everything in-between.

Our “State of the Position” series continues with an in-depth look at the Seminoles’ status at the wide receiver position.

Ever wondered how the “option” in the sport of football came to fruition? Sbnation.com examines the history of the option, and how it has impacted the game.

Head coach Willie Taggart had some choice words on Twitter after his son, Willie Jr, made the top play from the Florida High School Football State Semifinals.

Recruiting

Florida State commit Curtis Fans fired back at one “fan” when they started talking trash on Twitter.

The Seminoles made their way into the top-10 for 2020 247sports composite 5-star Chris Tyree.

Telly Lockette and Harlon Barnett visited with 3-star UM commit Jarvis Brownlee on Wednesday.

Alumni

Chargers safety and former Seminole star Derwin James has been lighting it up in the pros this season. This past week was no exception.

That’s part of the reason why James sits atop Jeff Legwold’s latest NFL rookie rankings.

Former FSU wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin went unclaimed on waivers, and will now be a free agent.

Other Sports

One former Florida State baseball standout, Luke Weaver was just involved in one of the biggest trades of the MLB offseason.

