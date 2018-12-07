Football:

Is a big name offensive coordinator the way for FSU to go? The latest Nolecast breaks down the different paths that FSU’s offensive coordinator search can go.

Just how valuable is Florida State’s program? The 17th most-valuable in the country according to Forbes.

Florida State’s running backs, led the Cam Akers and the departed Jacques Patrick, did not have the year that they wanted but there’s still plenty of game-breaking talent in Tallahassee.

How did the freshman offensive players grade out?

Recruiting:

Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman William Putnam tells Noles247.com that he expects Florida State head coach Willie Taggart for an in-home visit on Saturday. Putnam is a long-time target for FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey. He will decide between Auburn, Clemson and FSU on Dec. 20th and is set to host Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on Thursday and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney on Friday.

Four-star db commit Travis Jay was flat out awesome in his state championship game:

Florida State might be trending for a Junior College offensive tackle.

Florida State QB commit Sam Howell has been named North Carolina’s Gatorade Player of The Year.

FSU wants to add two more talented linebackers to its recruiting class; Four-star mississippi linebacker Derick Hall is near the top of the list. (VIP)

Gulfport (Miss.) four-star outside linebacker target Derick Hall remains a top priority for Florida State. FSU has seen him twice in the past two weeks, with the most recent visit happening on Tuesday. ”[Linebackers] Coach [Raymond] Woodie did on Tuesday,” Hall responded when asked about FSU making it by this week. Head coach Willie Taggart, along with assistant coaches, will make his way to Mississippi next week to check in on Hall. ”He will be here next week, but I’m not sure what day,” Hall added.

Other Sports:

Here’s a look inside Florida State’s historical, atypical defensive success.

FSU’s senior leader Phil Cofer whom has missed all of this season with a foot injury is back at practice and could play against UCONN this weekend.

Alumni:

Kelvin Benjamin didn’t have to wait long to find a new team. He’s signing with the first place Chiefs.

Is this Lamarcus Joyner ’s last year in LA?