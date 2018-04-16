Football:

Tamorrion ‘Trinidad’ Terry is FSU’s newest deep threat with big potential.

The spring game is least important practice of the spring; don’t read too much into it.

Florida State pulls more fans for its practices than Miami does for its home games; seriously.

Spring practice is officially over and Khalan Laborn looks to carry his productive, MVP spring game into a fruitful off-season.

After a month of practice Willie Taggart says that his offense is on schedule.

Willie Taggart expressed his gratitude for a successful weekend for Nole Nation:

I just want to say Thank you again to all of our fans, former, recruits, and current players for coming out and making it a great weekend. Go Noles! #DidSomething #Culture #Family pic.twitter.com/cHiFgMwhOs — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) April 16, 2018

Recruiting:

Florida State got not one, not two, not three, but four commitments over the weekend.

The Nation’s top overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux had an incredible visit to Florida State:

Four-star offensive tackle Evan Neal has never experienced a visit like the one he just had at Florida State (VIP).

“It was crazy. I’ve never experienced anything like this in a spring game or a game,” Neal told Noles247 after the game concluded. “Willie Taggart kept it 100 with me. He really wants to look out for me outside of football and he really takes care of his guys and I like that.” Neal spent a majority of his time with his cousin, Chaz Neal, who signed with FSU in the 2018 class. “Its great having Chaz Neal around. Being able to play with someone with the same last name is great, I mean come on now,” he said

After FSU’s huge recruiting weekend Florida State’s 2019 class now ranks second in the nation.

Alumni:

Alumni are fired up about the revitalized energy surrounding the program:

Haven’t experienced anything like I did today at the spring game! Those boys are having fun. So many former players coming back and showing support. Coach Taggart walking around the whole stadium shaking people’s hands. Y’all should know this man LOVES this place. — Chris Thompson (@ChrisThompson_4) April 15, 2018

Tally got that SWAG back feel good to be a #NOLE — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) April 15, 2018

Even non-alumni like former Heisman Trophy winner and MVP Cam Newton: