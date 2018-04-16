 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: Nation’s top recruit wraps up three day visit weekend

New, 27 comments

Khalan Laborn named MVP of the spring game.

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Florida State Spring Game Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Tamorrion ‘Trinidad’ Terry is FSU’s newest deep threat with big potential.

The spring game is least important practice of the spring; don’t read too much into it.

Florida State pulls more fans for its practices than Miami does for its home games; seriously.

Spring practice is officially over and Khalan Laborn looks to carry his productive, MVP spring game into a fruitful off-season.

After a month of practice Willie Taggart says that his offense is on schedule.

Willie Taggart expressed his gratitude for a successful weekend for Nole Nation:

Recruiting:

Florida State got not one, not two, not three, but four commitments over the weekend.

The Nation’s top overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux had an incredible visit to Florida State:

Four-star offensive tackle Evan Neal has never experienced a visit like the one he just had at Florida State (VIP).

“It was crazy. I’ve never experienced anything like this in a spring game or a game,” Neal told Noles247 after the game concluded. “Willie Taggart kept it 100 with me. He really wants to look out for me outside of football and he really takes care of his guys and I like that.”

Neal spent a majority of his time with his cousin, Chaz Neal, who signed with FSU in the 2018 class.

“Its great having Chaz Neal around. Being able to play with someone with the same last name is great, I mean come on now,” he said

After FSU’s huge recruiting weekend Florida State’s 2019 class now ranks second in the nation.

Alumni:

Alumni are fired up about the revitalized energy surrounding the program:

Even non-alumni like former Heisman Trophy winner and MVP Cam Newton:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...