Football

The 2019 recruiting outlook for the Seminoles’ offensive line has been updated, with the team looking to sign four recruits.

Some writers have FSU running back Cam Akers as high as No. 25 on their 2018 top-100.

Random preseason exercise I've come to enjoy: Top 100 Players. pic.twitter.com/41FhF23ipm — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) June 20, 2018

Who remembers when Derrick Brooks led this epic goal-line stand that made it as No. 75 on our top-100 FSU football plays?

Recruiting

Florida State landed a huge commit Wednesday, when four-star defensive tackle Derick Hunter became the newest member of #Tribe19.

The announcement launched a Twitter frenzy, starting with the head coach himself.

Ring, Ring, Ring great phone call for the Noles. @plies gonna like this one. Go Noles! #DoSomething pic.twitter.com/x8rlEY2TDC — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) June 20, 2018

Of course, rapper/songwriter Plies had to respond.

@CoachTaggart who we got on the line Bruh???? — Plies (@plies) June 20, 2018

ESPN 300 offensive lineman Dontae Lucas, who announced his commitment to Florida State in April, showed some love for his main main Derick Hunter as well.

Mainman finally jumped on board @hunterderick31 — Dontae Lucas (@7totha8) June 20, 2018

2020 FSU commit Jadarius Mcknight posted this picture after his visit to Doak Campbell Stadium.

Alumni

Former Seminole Roderick Johnson just landed a new job in Houston.

The Texans have claimed OT Roderick Johnson off of waivers from the Browns, per league source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 20, 2018

Other Sports

World Golf Hall of Famer and former Seminole Hubert Green died Wednesday after battling throat cancer. He was 71.

FSU men’s basketball just announced their season opener, and it’s an epic matchup in the capital city. #SunshineShowdown

The Florida State faithful’s support of Seminoles softball doesn’t have to end after the national championship. The team is calling out fans to vote for Jessie Warren’s diving catch in the CWS final as the top play of the year at the ESPY’s.

Make sure you vote every day for Jessie Warren to win a 2018 ESPY!



Best Play - Round 1: No. 5 Jessie Warren vs. No. 12 Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson https://t.co/fbn3uWK7JE pic.twitter.com/qn7evgIrcX — FSU Softball (@FSU_Softball) June 20, 2018

Trying to make sense of the top candidates to take over Mike Martin’s position as head coach of Florida State baseball? We’ve got you covered.