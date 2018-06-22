Recruiting:

Four-star offensive guard Will Putnam will be visiting FSU again today with father. (VIP)

“Not gonna be like a big visit. I just wanted to come up and talk with the coaches some,” Putnam said. The No. 4 offensive guard in the nation last visited FSU in late March. He had a nine-hour visit the day he made it to FSU during their spring practice.

Four-star 2020 Cornerback and Miami commit Henry Gray will be on campus this weekend:

FSU unofficial this weekend — Henry Gray (@D1bound_zay2121) June 21, 2018

2020 linebacker Alvin Mathis has been offered by Florida State:

Truly thankful and blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University ❗️❗️ #Ambit1on @PP_BigRed pic.twitter.com/oWfQQHJEo4 — Alvin Mathis (@Amathis_22) June 20, 2018

With FSU looking to sign four offensive linemen this year here’s a look at the updated offensive line recruiting board.

FSU is hosting two official visitors this weekend; four-star quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr. & high four-star safety Nick Cross. FSU is in a strong position to land Cross’ pledge. (VIP)

Cross grew up a Florida State fan and has been looking forward to his first visit to Tallahassee. The ‘Noles offered him back in March and his primary recruiters have been Odell Haggins and Harlon Barnett. Both coaches also went to visit him during the Spring Evaluation Period. Cross’ parents have accompanied him on his other official visits and are expected to be with him this weekend as well.

Football:

FSU is lacking some depth at offensive tackle but there are plenty of talented scholarship offensive lineman on the roster; the key is finding the right five this summer.

Florida State is No. 10 in ESPN’s future Power Rankings which look at how good a program will be a couple of years down the road. (Insider)

FSU backslid in all three categories from 2017, but there’s reason to think progress is on the way. New coach Willie Taggart inherits a roster built with top-four national recruiting classes from 2014-17. While Taggart’s first class ranked just outside ESPN’s top 10, it should be an outlier for the gifted recruiter. The key is maximizing talent, especially on defense, where Taggart made a smart coordinator hire in Harlon Barnett from Michigan State. Expect the defensive front to excel right away with Brian Burns, Marvin Wilson, Joshua Kaindoh and others. The quarterback situation will be interesting with James Blackmanmaking his move this spring, while Deondre Francois hasn’t really helped his cause. “He’s got a good arm, some of that,” an ACC defensive coordinator said of Blackman, “but I don’t know that he’s mobile enough or has the size and frame enough to be durable as a high-level guy.” If FSU can get more from an underwhelming offensive line, its run game should be in great shape with Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick both ready for 2018, and Akers and others back in 2019.

Five simple reasons why 2018 Florida State should be better than 2017 Florida State according to former fullback James Coleman.

In case you missed it; Tomahawnation’s David Visser answered some questions about Florida State for Onefootdown, SBN’s Notre Dame affiliate.

Other Sports:

Florida State Baseball is one of the better jobs in the country so the candidate list to replace Mike Martin is long.

Jessie Warren, National Champion? Check. Jessie Warren, espy winner? To be determined. Throw her some votes:

This spectacular double play by @FSU_Softball's Jessie Warren is up for an ESPY❗️



Vote now for the Best Play ➡️ https://t.co/PVLAQqCJ70 pic.twitter.com/VjZAs8WhDI — NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 20, 2018

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is facing a three-game suspension.

The only undefeated coach in Florida State football history is Odell Haggins and he’s No.74 in the top 100 FSU plays of all-time.