Florida State has received its second four-star defensive line commitment of the week as four-star defensive end Curtis Fann has committed to FSU. He committed during a Saturday afternoon visit, his second visit to Florida State since April. The 6’2 251 lb weak-side defensive end hails from Emanuel County Institute High School in Twin City, Georgia. He ranks 241st nationally, 15th at his position, and 26th within the state of Georgia. He chose FSU over offers from Auburn, Louisville, Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, and many others.

Fann plays both tight end and defensive end at Emanuel County but will play defensive end at Florida State. Fann is a big defensive end with heavy hands that he uses to disengage from blockers early. He finishes violently and is adequate at dipping his shoulder to turn the corner tightly to get to the quarterback and finish the sack. He compares stylistically to former FSU defensive end Demarcus Walker. Check out his junior highlights here.

Fann is the fifth defensive lineman to join FSU’s 2019 recruiting class which now feature 12 commitments overall, 10 being of the blue-chip variety. FSU’s 2019 class now ranks ninth in the country & is the highest average per recruit class in the ACC.