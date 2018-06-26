Football

FSU head coach Willie Taggart faces many challenges heading into his first season at the helm. One of those is the looming question of who will play quarterback for the Garnet & Gold this season. Taggart talked with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss his QBs.

.@CoachTaggart details his QB battle, and Deondre Francois health status on #MartySmithsAmerica. pic.twitter.com/NNUsBSjyh8 — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2018

The man that will be spending the most time with the quarterbacks this season, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Walt Bell, celebrated a big day on Monday.

And finally! Wedding Day. — Walt Bell (@coachwaltbell) June 25, 2018

Just days before kickoff, quarterback Sean Maguire found out he’d be starting in place of Jameis Winston against Clemson in one of the biggest games of the 2014 season. A victorious effort was highlighted by the play that made it as our No. 70 play in Florida State football history.

Recruiting

In case you missed it, the ’Noles picked up a big time commitment when four-star defensive end Curtis Fann announced that he’s on board.

I cannot please everyone , but I can please myself and make my family proud.... 100% committed !!!! Respect my decision , let’s rideeee pic.twitter.com/mWAdA3Q7VL — O C H O ² (@curt_8_) June 23, 2018

#Tribe19 is now ranked as high as ninth in the country.

Other Sports

The 2018 Collegiate National Baseball Team roster has been announced, and two Seminoles made the cut.