Florida State football, recruiting news: Taggart talks quarterback battle

Decisions, decisions.

By Michael Hudak
NCAA Football: Florida State Spring Game
Taggart has one heck of a quarterback battle on his hands as head coach.
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football

FSU head coach Willie Taggart faces many challenges heading into his first season at the helm. One of those is the looming question of who will play quarterback for the Garnet & Gold this season. Taggart talked with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss his QBs.

The man that will be spending the most time with the quarterbacks this season, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Walt Bell, celebrated a big day on Monday.

Just days before kickoff, quarterback Sean Maguire found out he’d be starting in place of Jameis Winston against Clemson in one of the biggest games of the 2014 season. A victorious effort was highlighted by the play that made it as our No. 70 play in Florida State football history.

Recruiting

In case you missed it, the ’Noles picked up a big time commitment when four-star defensive end Curtis Fann announced that he’s on board.

#Tribe19 is now ranked as high as ninth in the country.

Other Sports

The 2018 Collegiate National Baseball Team roster has been announced, and two Seminoles made the cut.

