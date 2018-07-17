Football

Florida State football got a visit from one of the best players in program history, Deion Sanders. “Primetime” met with former teammates before taking a tour of Doak Campbell Stadium and talking with coaches and players.

No better way to spend #PrimeDay than with @DeionSanders himself. Take a nostalgic journey with Primetime as he looks back on his collegiate days as a Seminole.



Full :

The Bednarik and Maxwell award watchlist has been released. Three Seminoles found their names on the list.

The Bednarik and Maxwell Watch Lists have arrived and three Noles made the cut.



️:

Defensive end Brian Burns is the only Seminole been named to the Bednarik award watch list.

Meanwhile, quarterback Deondre Francois has been named to the Maxwell award watch list, even though he might not start under center this season.

Current FSU head coach Willie Taggart has a message for Seminoles fans everywhere in this video about the movie “Bowden Dynasty.”

FSU Coach Willie Taggart on The Bowden Dynasty Thanks for the shout out Coach Taggart! BowdenDynasty.com #DoSomething

Of course, the legendary head coach Bobby Bowden thanked Taggart himself via Facebook and Twitter.

Defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas just power-cleaned 365 pounds. How’s your workout regimen going?

Who remembers when Monk Bonasorte picked off Dan Marino in one of the biggest moments of the season? That play made it as No. 50 on our top-100 plays in Florida State football history.

While you’re at it, check out our No. 49 play in Florida State Football history. Here’s a hint: Warrick Dunn was really good.

In other news, the SEC might have the best group of quarterbacks in the country. Wait, what?

FSU softball star Jessie Warren will be taking over the team’s social media account on Instagram, for “two days in LA with Jessie” as she makes her way to the ESPY awards.

Starting Tuesday morning, I will be taking over @FSU_Softball Instagram account for 'Two Days in LA with Jessie' for the ESPYS hosted in Los Angeles. TUNE IN!

Her game-sealing, diving catch in game one of the 2018 women’s college World Series is up for best play at the ESPY awards.