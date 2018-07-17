 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Primetime reflects on past, excited for future of FSU football

Plus — pre-season watch lists are out.

By Michael Hudak
NCAA Football: Independence Bowl-Southern Mississippi vs Florida State
Deion Sanders might just be the best athlete to ever go from Florida State to the NFL.
Florida State football got a visit from one of the best players in program history, Deion Sanders. “Primetime” met with former teammates before taking a tour of Doak Campbell Stadium and talking with coaches and players.

The Bednarik and Maxwell award watchlist has been released. Three Seminoles found their names on the list.

Defensive end Brian Burns is the only Seminole been named to the Bednarik award watch list.

Meanwhile, quarterback Deondre Francois has been named to the Maxwell award watch list, even though he might not start under center this season.

Current FSU head coach Willie Taggart has a message for Seminoles fans everywhere in this video about the movie “Bowden Dynasty.”

FSU Coach Willie Taggart on The Bowden Dynasty

Of course, the legendary head coach Bobby Bowden thanked Taggart himself via Facebook and Twitter.

Defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas just power-cleaned 365 pounds. How’s your workout regimen going?

Who remembers when Monk Bonasorte picked off Dan Marino in one of the biggest moments of the season? That play made it as No. 50 on our top-100 plays in Florida State football history.

While you’re at it, check out our No. 49 play in Florida State Football history. Here’s a hint: Warrick Dunn was really good.

In other news, the SEC might have the best group of quarterbacks in the country. Wait, what?

Other Sports

FSU softball star Jessie Warren will be taking over the team’s social media account on Instagram, for “two days in LA with Jessie” as she makes her way to the ESPY awards.

Her game-sealing, diving catch in game one of the 2018 women’s college World Series is up for best play at the ESPY awards.

