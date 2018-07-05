Football

Who remembers when Greg Jones nearly killed a man with a stiff arm in 2003? We take you back to early in the regular season. The former Seminole’s efforts made it as our No. 61 play in the top-100 plays in Florida State football history.

Recruiting

Just last week, the No. 1 recruit in the nation for 2019 announced that the Seminoles are in his top five. This week it was announced that the 5-star defensive end will be making a trip to Tallahassee this summer.

In case you missed it, the outlook for FSU recruits at the Opening Finals has been updated.

Alumni

Former Heisman winner and FSU football star Jameis Winston just had his first child. The Buccaneers quarterback posted this picture on his instagram.

Other Sports

Former Florida State basketball standout Corey Louis was found alive after he was reported missing in his hometown on June 17th of this year.