Florida State Football, recruiting news: Seminoles’ defense is ready to make a statement against Louisville

Football

Over the past two seasons, the Louisville Cardinals have owned Florida State’s defense, as Bobby Petrino’s offense has put up 94 points in that time span. The Seminoles now head into Cardinal Stadium looking to change the narrative. In his first season as defensive coordinator, Harlon Barnett and his unit are fired up for the challenge.

In case you missed it, here’s a brand new nolecast with takeaways from Florida State’s statement win over Northern Illinois.

Hear the offensive line speak before Tuesday’s practice, as they prepare to lead the team into the most difficult part of its schedule.

Alumni

Former FSU star Derwin James is already making a name for himself in the NFL. Pro Football Focus, statistically, has him as a top-four safety in the league already this season.

The Seahawks have two of the top safeties in the NFL through three weeks. pic.twitter.com/uRzT9ZexbZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 26, 2018

In addition, the NFL on ESPN has James as a top-three rookie in the young season.

Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Jn4JBMD7a3 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 26, 2018

Other Sports

Florida State basketball is set to hold its first practice on Thursday. Seminoles.com details the story of rising star Mfiondu Kabengele in a must-read feature.