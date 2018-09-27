 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State Football, recruiting news: Seminoles’ defense is ready to make a statement against Louisville

Can the Seminoles establish their first winning streak of the year?

By Michael Hudak
NCAA Football: Northern Illinois at Florida State
Former defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews shares advice with the defense during Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois.
Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Football

Over the past two seasons, the Louisville Cardinals have owned Florida State’s defense, as Bobby Petrino’s offense has put up 94 points in that time span. The Seminoles now head into Cardinal Stadium looking to change the narrative. In his first season as defensive coordinator, Harlon Barnett and his unit are fired up for the challenge.

In case you missed it, here’s a brand new nolecast with takeaways from Florida State’s statement win over Northern Illinois.

Hear the offensive line speak before Tuesday’s practice, as they prepare to lead the team into the most difficult part of its schedule.

Alumni

Former FSU star Derwin James is already making a name for himself in the NFL. Pro Football Focus, statistically, has him as a top-four safety in the league already this season.

In addition, the NFL on ESPN has James as a top-three rookie in the young season.

Other Sports

Florida State basketball is set to hold its first practice on Thursday. Seminoles.com details the story of rising star Mfiondu Kabengele in a must-read feature.

