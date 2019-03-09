What is the longest a head coach can keep his job at FSU without winning the acc football championship?

The Nole news question about whether FSU or Clemson was the better coaching job got me thinking recently.

In 2019, for the first time since the early 2010s, we have a dearth of game changing defensive linemen on our team. Marvin Wilson is leaving after next season and there’s no one waiting in the wings to replace him, except some higher floor lower ceiling players.. I’m looking over the defensive tackle rankings for 2020 in recruiting, and they all seem to have at least one of a few things in common:

1. They are geographically restricted players for FSU, like those in Mississippi or Louisiana, where it takes a miracle to steal them from those states.

2. They are committed to teams who are national level competitors like uga, Clemson, Alabama, or Ohio State, who we have a lot of difficulty competing against for top talent, even in our best years.

3. Their current crystal ball situations do not predict them to FSU, and in my estimation likely will not any time soon.

The nolecast has addressed multiple times that to compete for championships of any kind, you need game changing defensive linemen. Where and when are these guys going to come from for FSU in the near future? Is there a big crop of them in Florida in 2021 that we can go and get? What if Alabama and uga still have a stranglehold on the best florida talent at that point?

It’s been said that we have very little chance to win an ACC championship while Trevor Lawrence is employed by Clemson, but what if this is only half of the equation and winning the ACC? Could it also be sad that we have very little chance to win the ACC without quality talent on the defensive line, specifically at defensive tackle?

Currently, Clemson has two top 20 defensive tackles committed in their 2020 Class and they are in the running for the top rated defensive tackle by Crystal Ball predictions. With those kinds of numbers at what I view as the second or third most important position on the field behind qb but equal or just behind offensive line, It seems to me that we could have Alabama’s offensive line and would still have great difficulty having a chance to block Clemson at all. Unfortunately, we don’t have Alabama’s line, and we may not even land a blue chip offensive tackle for a third year running. It’s possible, but not a guarantee by any means.

I think this factor on its own portends of a long run of irrelevance if 2021 does not hold better fortunes for our defensive line. The problem is only going to snowball the longer you get away from being relevant or having a dominant season.

Let’s say, just hypothetically, that Willie Taggart goes out and wins 8 to 9 games in 2019. Does this allow us to sway multiple defensive tackle recruits in the upcoming class? Are there factors beyond just winning and losing that are completely out of FSUs control even if we had Nick Sabans recruiting staff?

I think these are important questions, but they pale in comparison to the most important question. What is the longest amount of time that Willie Taggart or any coach can survive without beating Clemson, which will likely be a prerequisite for competing for and ultimately winning an ACC championship? 4 years? Maybe 6? Is this even a realistic expectation that we are favored to win the conference in any given year going forward?

We are already going on 4 years of Clemson winning the acc. Assuming they make it two more with Lawrence, they will have done something that FSU never achieved even in the dynasty years, which is to win 6 outright acc titles in a row. If this should happen, what chance will Willie Taggart, or any coach for that matter, have to unseat Clemson given their inherent advantages over FSU in budget and fan support? If, and I’m only asking if, we fire Taggart after 4-5 years of not even being competitive with Clemson, who is going to be able to achieve the goal that he missed? The Dabo effect may cost multiple FSU coaches their jobs for all we know.

This doesn’t even address UF, which could also become an issue quickly if Mullen harnesses their full resources in recruiting ala uga or Alabama. That’s for another post, though.

Anyway, I hope this sparks a nice discussion, dismal as it may be.