Football:

FSU’s APR become the lowest in all of FBS football in a matter of one recruiting cycle is just one of the reasons why a culture of accountability is so important for a football program.

Almost half of this year’s first-round draft picks were lower-rated recruits in high school but don’t get it twisted; stars still matter.

Florida’s top-rated recruit from its 2019 class, Chris Steele, is already transferring and the details behind the transfer are not good.

Tamorrion Terry is the star of the show at wide receiver but you’d be remiss to dismiss Keyshawn Helton, DJ Matthews, and the bevy of young talent waiting in the wings.

Recruiting:

If FSU is going to flip four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Walker, Jr. they’ll have to beat out Miami and UF to do it. (VIP)

Four-star running back Caziah Holmes is working on a return trip to FSU:

After his visit to Florida State for their spring game in April, he pinned the ‘Noles as the leader in his recruitment. He came away from the visit feeling at ‘home’ in Tallahassee. “Just the feeling I’m getting,” he stated on why FSU was his leader. “Visiting other places you also get a vibe from those places. When I was at Florida State, it feels home. Talking to the players, people in my recruiting class, knowing players in my recruiting class that’s already committed, talking to not just my position coach, multiple coaches, just getting a feel for what it’s going to be like.”

FSU is No. 5 in ESPN’s early 2020 Class Rankings.

Other Sports:

It’s the final home series of Mike Martin’s illustrious career.

After crushing Georgia Tech 7-0; FSU Softball will take on Notre Dame in today’s ACC Semifinal at 3:30 pm:

Check out some highlights from today's 7-0 win over Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament! #ATM #DNAE pic.twitter.com/emsBigrzIR — FSU Softball (@FSU_Softball) May 10, 2019

Alumni:

Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven RBIs for DJ Stewart:

DJ Stewart had himself a grand time Wednesday, homering twice and driving in a career-high 7 #TidalTown #Birdland pic.twitter.com/0uckqbPTyN — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) May 9, 2019

In a shocking turn of events former FSU great and current All-Pro Telvin Smith will not be playing football in 2019. Godspeed Telvin.