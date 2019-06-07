FSU basketball traveling to historic venue for 2019 Big Ten-ACC Challenge

The Florida State basketball team that has gone to back-to-back Sweet 16s will be playing in a rather sweet venue early this season. As part of the annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge, the Seminoles will travel north to Bloomington, Indiana, where they’ll tipoff against the Indiana Hoosiers in Assembly Hall on Tuesday, December 3.

Last year, IU underwhelmed on the hardwood. A bubble team for most of the season, the Hoosiers went 8-12 in conference play and wound up in the NIT, where they won a couple of games in Bloomington before dropping a home contest against Wichita State. Indiana wound up with a 19-16 overall record and a 15-6 home mark.

Included below is the full schedule for this year’s challenge. The ’Noles and Hoosiers look to be an undercard, of sorts— it’s difficult to see the two powerhouse Michigan teams, both of which figure to be top-10 squads, sharing a time slot.

Monday, December 2

Clemson at Minnesota

Miami at Illinois

Tuesday, December 3

Northwestern at Boston College

Duke at Michigan State

Florida State at Indiana

Michigan at Louisville

Rutgers at Pitt

Iowa at Syracuse

Wednesday, December 4

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wisconsin at NC State

Notre Dame at Maryland

Virginia at Purdue

Wake Forest at Penn State