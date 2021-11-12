Football:

FSU won seven straight before Miami’s current win streak of four-straight vs. FSU; what’s it going to take to stop them from getting to five?

Yesterday was Veteran’s day; here’s what FSU did to honor service members.

Kappacane joined Jon to break down Miami’s high-octane offense and very leaky defense.

In arguably the most important game of the season it seems like FSU might get its man in the middle back:

It’s show me week in the Big 12 for a conference that still isn’t getting any love from the College Football Playoff committee. #BringBackTheBCS

Recruiting:

This might be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year; the reason for that is because of how star-studded this weekend’s visitor list is.

I will be taking a official visit to FSU this weekend — Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) November 11, 2021

Tally This Weekend Bring Your Best Poster And Sign Im Taking All Pictures #GoNoles @FSUFootball — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) November 11, 2021

Other Sports:

This team is going to be a lot of fun:

The Tuck was electric last night ⚡️#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/mxFEhk8boK — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 11, 2021

Women’s Hoops takes on Milwaukee this Sunday at 2:00PM:

Our crowd was back. Our team was back.



And @CoachSueFSU was back #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/PvmGYj4ILr — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 10, 2021

The road to the College Cup starts tonight in Tallahassee:

The NCAA Tournament gets started tomorrow!



South Alabama

⏰: 6:00 PM

: Seminole Soccer Complex

: First 100 Students are Free

: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ

: https://t.co/JaACF0XBeS — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 11, 2021

Alumni:

Add one more bullet point to Buster Posey’s resume: