Football:
FSU won seven straight before Miami’s current win streak of four-straight vs. FSU; what’s it going to take to stop them from getting to five?
Yesterday was Veteran’s day; here’s what FSU did to honor service members.
Kappacane joined Jon to break down Miami’s high-octane offense and very leaky defense.
In arguably the most important game of the season it seems like FSU might get its man in the middle back:
Thursday 3️⃣: @E_CRAZEE #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/chGgB1di78— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 11, 2021
It’s show me week in the Big 12 for a conference that still isn’t getting any love from the College Football Playoff committee. #BringBackTheBCS
Recruiting:
This might be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year; the reason for that is because of how star-studded this weekend’s visitor list is.
I will be taking a official visit to FSU this weekend— Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) November 11, 2021
Tally This Weekend Bring Your Best Poster And Sign Im Taking All Pictures #GoNoles @FSUFootball— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) November 11, 2021
Other Sports:
This team is going to be a lot of fun:
The Tuck was electric last night ⚡️#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/mxFEhk8boK— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 11, 2021
Women’s Hoops takes on Milwaukee this Sunday at 2:00PM:
Our crowd was back. Our team was back.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 10, 2021
And @CoachSueFSU was back #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/PvmGYj4ILr
The road to the College Cup starts tonight in Tallahassee:
The NCAA Tournament gets started tomorrow!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 11, 2021
South Alabama
⏰: 6:00 PM
: Seminole Soccer Complex
: First 100 Students are Free
: https://t.co/1s9q8rQsKJ
: https://t.co/JaACF0XBeS
Alumni:
Add one more bullet point to Buster Posey’s resume:
Buster Posey has been named the National League’s Louisville Silver Slugger Award winner at catcher. pic.twitter.com/F576qc0BYp— SFGiants (@SFGiants) November 11, 2021
