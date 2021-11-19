 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU is running back U

Jermaine Johnson gets invited to Senior Bowl

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Football:

ESPN’s Andrea Adelson is adamant; Florida State is running back U:

Jermaine Johnson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former ‘Noles like EJ Manuel when he catapulted himself into the first round after a good week at the Senior Bowl.

BCInterruption sat with Jon to discuss the upcoming match-up and the status of FSU’s rebuild.

This is what it looks like to travel as a ‘Nole.

Notre Dame, Alabama, overrated?

Everyone seems concerned about Manny Diaz’s job status except Manny Diaz.

Recruiting:

It doesn’t matter what the sport is everyone wants to be a Seminole:

Tyre West’s recruitment went from ‘maybe FSU has a shot’ to ‘A flip might be imminent’ rather quickly.

2023 DE commit Lamont Green Jr. checks in at No. 126 in 247’s updated 2023 rankings.

Other Sports:

Women’s Hoops is 3-0:

Top-seeded soccer takes on SMU tonight at 5pm in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

