Football:
ESPN’s Andrea Adelson is adamant; Florida State is running back U:
ACC schools have churned out some running backs, but which program takes the title of "Running Back U"?— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 17, 2021
Between @WarrickDunn, @dalvincook & @thereal_cam3 - @aadelsonESPN is taking @FSUFootball!
CONGRATS‼️@ii_jermaine has been invited to the 2022 @seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/uDTzKzcNjD— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 17, 2021
Jermaine Johnson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former ‘Noles like EJ Manuel when he catapulted himself into the first round after a good week at the Senior Bowl.
BCInterruption sat with Jon to discuss the upcoming match-up and the status of FSU’s rebuild.
This is what it looks like to travel as a ‘Nole.
Notre Dame, Alabama, overrated?
Everyone seems concerned about Manny Diaz’s job status except Manny Diaz.
Recruiting:
It doesn’t matter what the sport is everyone wants to be a Seminole:
Both the men and women were recognized as having Top 10 recruiting classes for the incoming 2022 classes! #GoNoles https://t.co/Dfb22gfUjA— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 17, 2021
Tyre West’s recruitment went from ‘maybe FSU has a shot’ to ‘A flip might be imminent’ rather quickly.
2023 DE commit Lamont Green Jr. checks in at No. 126 in 247’s updated 2023 rankings.
Other Sports:
Women’s Hoops is 3-0:
FINAL. That means we are 3️⃣-0️⃣#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/KBqpM2Ipux— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 19, 2021
Makayla Timpson is the first Seminole freshman to start her career with three straight double-figure scoring games since @valenciaalexis_ started her freshman year with four straight in 2018-19 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/c8R0Jk3yHe— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 19, 2021
Top-seeded soccer takes on SMU tonight at 5pm in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
