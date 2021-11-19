Football:

ACC schools have churned out some running backs, but which program takes the title of "Running Back U"?



Between @WarrickDunn, @dalvincook & @thereal_cam3 - @aadelsonESPN is taking @FSUFootball!



Did she get it right? Let us know your pick!



: https://t.co/MqDK8nIYTb pic.twitter.com/lQjloGzg5c — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 17, 2021

Jermaine Johnson is hoping to follow in the footsteps of former ‘Noles like EJ Manuel when he catapulted himself into the first round after a good week at the Senior Bowl.

BCInterruption sat with Jon to discuss the upcoming match-up and the status of FSU’s rebuild.

This is what it looks like to travel as a ‘Nole.

Notre Dame, Alabama, overrated?

Everyone seems concerned about Manny Diaz’s job status except Manny Diaz.

Recruiting:

It doesn’t matter what the sport is everyone wants to be a Seminole:

Both the men and women were recognized as having Top 10 recruiting classes for the incoming 2022 classes! #GoNoles https://t.co/Dfb22gfUjA — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 17, 2021

Tyre West’s recruitment went from ‘maybe FSU has a shot’ to ‘A flip might be imminent’ rather quickly.

2023 DE commit Lamont Green Jr. checks in at No. 126 in 247’s updated 2023 rankings.

Other Sports:

Women’s Hoops is 3-0:

Makayla Timpson is the first Seminole freshman to start her career with three straight double-figure scoring games since @valenciaalexis_ started her freshman year with four straight in 2018-19 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/c8R0Jk3yHe — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 19, 2021

Top-seeded soccer takes on SMU tonight at 5pm in the second round of the NCAA tournament.