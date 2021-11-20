Quick hitter: FSU 26, Boston College 23

Florida State Seminoles football came to Chesnut Hill in search of its fifth win of the season, looking to keep hopes of bowl eligibility alive heading into the season finale vs. the Florida Gators.

As it did last week in a win vs. Miami, Florida State shot out to a great start, riding a dominant defensive performance to a 19-3 lead at halftime. But just as it did the week before, it seemingly left points on the field which ended up being crucial as the Eagles fought their way back into the game.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who returned to Boston College midseason after undergoing wrist surgery, was essential to the Eagles’ winning chances, navigating through a treacherous Seminoles’ pass rush as well as putting up an impressive game on the ground. Boston College had one final drive to either tie or take the lead late in the fourth, but on fourth and long, Akeem Dent snagged a prayer ball from Jurkovec to essentially ice the game.

Florida State’s defense has been crucial to the team’s success these last two games, much due to the performances by transfers Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas.