Football:
Kalen Deloach has become FSU’s best linebacker. If you listen close enough you can hear him say ‘I will ruin whatever screen you throw my way’:
Thursday 3️⃣: @KalenDeloach #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ZeYSYUsQCO— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 25, 2021
#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/Ck4pRWwCu8— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 25, 2021
If FSU beats Florida it’ll likely be because it dominated in the red zone.
Game likely to be decided in the red zone: Florida State ranks No. 11 nationally in red zone touchdown percentage on offense and No. 9 nationally in red zone defense. The Seminoles stress defenses with the quarterback run game and win defensively up front, and all of that is bad news for a Florida team that ranks outside the top 40 in both red zone conversions on offense and defense. This game is likely going to be low-scoring, so the teams that are able to turn those scoring opportunities into touchdowns instead of field goals will have a major advantage in the game.
Other than opening weekend rivalry weekend is the best weekend of the year.
What’s your favorite rivalry besides FSU-Florida; I’m partial to Bedlam.
Recruiting:
Running back commitment Rodney Hill, an early enrollee, posted his senior highlights to hudl; it’s six minutes of fun.
NoleThruandThru’s mock class is predicting a rather strong finish to FSU’s 2022 recruiting class.
The Three-Stars break it down.
2023 four-star DL Hunter Osborne has been offered by FSU:
#AG2G Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!!! #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/jjPqpekoT8— Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) November 25, 2021
2023 national recruit Will Norman has FSU in his top ten; he plays for IMG Academy:
Extremely thankful for these opportunities! God please continue to bless me and guide me in the right direction (Recruitment 100% Open) pic.twitter.com/vtFGMFnHfZ— Will Norman (@WThrill3) November 25, 2021
Other Sports:
Today at 2pm Soccer takes on Michigan for a trip to the College Cup:
We are 24 hours away from game time! https://t.co/gi8gml4fV6— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 25, 2021
Pack the Plex:
Let's pack the Plex tomorrow for the final time this year! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 25, 2021
Michigan
⏰ 2 PM
: https://t.co/1s9q8s83Ch pic.twitter.com/R0kkDXP59V
Women’s Hoops couldn’t get it done vs. BYU:
Final from St. Petersburg#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/JBGoYs95Sx— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 26, 2021
Alumni:
I will throw all sorts of hissy fits if another safety is voted into the Hall of Fame before Leroy Butler:
BREAKING: 7 first-year eligible players are among the list of 26 Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Class of 2022.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 24, 2021
More on the semifinalists: https://t.co/C4z4QkeAF5#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/E9SnNGRGeX
