Football:

Kalen Deloach has become FSU’s best linebacker. If you listen close enough you can hear him say ‘I will ruin whatever screen you throw my way’:

If FSU beats Florida it’ll likely be because it dominated in the red zone.

Game likely to be decided in the red zone: Florida State ranks No. 11 nationally in red zone touchdown percentage on offense and No. 9 nationally in red zone defense. The Seminoles stress defenses with the quarterback run game and win defensively up front, and all of that is bad news for a Florida team that ranks outside the top 40 in both red zone conversions on offense and defense. This game is likely going to be low-scoring, so the teams that are able to turn those scoring opportunities into touchdowns instead of field goals will have a major advantage in the game.

Other than opening weekend rivalry weekend is the best weekend of the year.

What’s your favorite rivalry besides FSU-Florida; I’m partial to Bedlam.

Recruiting:

Running back commitment Rodney Hill, an early enrollee, posted his senior highlights to hudl; it’s six minutes of fun.

NoleThruandThru’s mock class is predicting a rather strong finish to FSU’s 2022 recruiting class.

The Three-Stars break it down.

2023 four-star DL Hunter Osborne has been offered by FSU:

2023 national recruit Will Norman has FSU in his top ten; he plays for IMG Academy:

Extremely thankful for these opportunities! God please continue to bless me and guide me in the right direction (Recruitment 100% Open) pic.twitter.com/vtFGMFnHfZ — Will Norman (@WThrill3) November 25, 2021

Other Sports:

Today at 2pm Soccer takes on Michigan for a trip to the College Cup:

We are 24 hours away from game time! https://t.co/gi8gml4fV6 — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 25, 2021

Pack the Plex:

Let's pack the Plex tomorrow for the final time this year! #OneTribe



Michigan

⏰ 2 PM

: https://t.co/1s9q8s83Ch pic.twitter.com/R0kkDXP59V — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 25, 2021

Women’s Hoops couldn’t get it done vs. BYU:

Alumni:

I will throw all sorts of hissy fits if another safety is voted into the Hall of Fame before Leroy Butler: