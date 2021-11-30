Recruiting:

FSU coaches are hitting the recruiting trail hard.

So far they’ve hit four-star RB targer Jovantae Barnes, five-star WR target Kevin Coleman, along with teammates and current commitment Jaylen Early and Jerrale Powers.

In regards to the transfer portal they’ve gone to see high-priority targets such as offensive line transfer Kayden Lyles, WR Joshua Moore, and WR Mycah Pittman.

FSU hopes to lock down at least of these targets and preferably all three so they can enroll in January and be a part of the Spring program.

This is an exceptional graphic featuring FSU commitment Omar Graham and FSU target Wesley Bissainthe:

He’ll be on campus in a few weeks:

2023 TE Triopp Riordan has been offered by FSU:

Football:

Congratulations to McKenzie Milton:

KZ receives the 2021 Brian Piccolo Award for the Most Courageous football player in the ACC



ProFootballFocus has named Jermaine Johnson as its ACC Defensive Player of the Year; will the ACC follow suit?

Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State so that he could be the leader of a defense, and he has been just that down in Tallahassee. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge defender produced at least one sack in nine of his 12 outings and racked up 14 in total for the season. Against the run, Johnson is the only edge defender in the Power Five who ranks top-15 in both run stops and negatively graded play rate. The Seminoles edge defender earned a grade north of 75.0 in run defense and as a pass-rusher, something no other ACC edge defender accomplished in 2021.

That’s three weeks in a row a Seminole has been named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

The coaching carousel is absolutely insane this year; LSU poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame.

Other Sports:

There was chaos in women’s hoops this weekend and that’s why FSU is still ranked despite two losses:

We remain in the AP Top 2️⃣5️⃣



Looking forward to another big week that begins on Thursday at Illinois at 8PM ET in the B1G/ACC Challenge!

FSU is playing arguably the best team in the country when they face off against Purdue in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

Ready to fight for another big dub tomorrow at Purdue

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook is expected to miss a few weeks with a torn labrum injury; get well soon Dalvin.