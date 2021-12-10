Football:

Florida State has hired a new Athletic Director; it’s Mike Alford.

It’s amazing the legacy you can leave in one year; Jermaine Johnson won’t have to wait long to hear his name called:

NFL Draft, here I come pic.twitter.com/2l5pYmBRZd — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) December 9, 2021

He was also named a Walter Camp first-team All-American.

FSU really struck gold in the portal last offseason:

KZ has been named a semifinalist for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/AYqgvlZOx1 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 9, 2021

Recruiting:

It’s the last recruiting weekend before Early Signing Day and the dead period on Monday.

Four-star OL commitment Qaeshon Sapp will be in Tallahassee this weekend to help recruit:

I will be in tally Saturday #GoNoles — TALENTED™️(55)⚔️ (@QaeshonSapp) December 10, 2021

Here’s a list of targets expected to be on campus.

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball will be back on the hardwood on Sunday after a week off when they face the Florida Gators at 1pm on the SEC Network.

Men’s Basketball will also be back on the court on Sunday as well. At noon they take on South Carolina on ESPN2.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook was incredible in his first game back from injury last night: