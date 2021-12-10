 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU hosts recruits on the final weekend before ESD

How will FSU close on its top targets?

By LastNoleofKrypton
Courtesy: Florida State Sports Information

Football:

Florida State has hired a new Athletic Director; it’s Mike Alford.

It’s amazing the legacy you can leave in one year; Jermaine Johnson won’t have to wait long to hear his name called:

He was also named a Walter Camp first-team All-American.

FSU really struck gold in the portal last offseason:

Recruiting:

It’s the last recruiting weekend before Early Signing Day and the dead period on Monday.

Four-star OL commitment Qaeshon Sapp will be in Tallahassee this weekend to help recruit:

Here’s a list of targets expected to be on campus.

Other Sports:

Women’s Basketball will be back on the hardwood on Sunday after a week off when they face the Florida Gators at 1pm on the SEC Network.

Men’s Basketball will also be back on the court on Sunday as well. At noon they take on South Carolina on ESPN2.

Alumni:

Dalvin Cook was incredible in his first game back from injury last night:

