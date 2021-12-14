Football:

That’s six All-American selections for Jermaine Johnson:

Kayvon Thibodeaux made the first team despite Jermaine out-producing him in every single metric by a significant amount.

Surprised Miami’s hospital funds didn’t put them on this list:

These are the Top 25 most valuable programs in college football



Which school is the most surprising?

Jashaun Corbin is declaring for the NFL Draft; good luck Mr. Corbin.

Meanwhile Amari Gainer is spending another year in Tallahassee.

Recruiting:

FSU is in the top 3 for highly-coveted FIU OT Miles Frazier.

If TN’s final mock is accurate then FSU fans will be very happy at the end of the day tomorrow.

Not that we didn’t think this already but 247Sports updated Travis Hunter’s scouting report; labeling him a generational talent.

Other Sports:

We are officially two months out from Florida State Softball:

Get excited, we are just 60 days away from the start of softball season‼

The next night Women’s Hoops takes the court will be youth night:

Alumni:

FINAL SCORE THREAD



Scottie Barnes blocks a career-high 5 shots as the Raptors win at home!



Chris Boucher: 17 PTS (7-10 FGM)

Pascal Siakam: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST

Scottie Barnes is currently tied for the best odds to win the NBA Rookie of The Year Award according to vegasinsider.