Florida State football, recruiting news: What will FSU’s 2022 class look like after tomorrow?

FSU is hoping to close strong on the recruiting trail.

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Florida State at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

That’s six All-American selections for Jermaine Johnson:

Kayvon Thibodeaux made the first team despite Jermaine out-producing him in every single metric by a significant amount.

Surprised Miami’s hospital funds didn’t put them on this list:

Jashaun Corbin is declaring for the NFL Draft; good luck Mr. Corbin.

Meanwhile Amari Gainer is spending another year in Tallahassee.

Recruiting:

FSU is in the top 3 for highly-coveted FIU OT Miles Frazier.

If TN’s final mock is accurate then FSU fans will be very happy at the end of the day tomorrow.

Not that we didn’t think this already but 247Sports updated Travis Hunter’s scouting report; labeling him a generational talent.

Other Sports:

We are officially two months out from Florida State Softball:

The next night Women’s Hoops takes the court will be youth night:

Alumni:

Scottie Barnes is currently tied for the best odds to win the NBA Rookie of The Year Award according to vegasinsider.

