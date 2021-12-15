Florida State Seminoles football added another weapon to its tight end room, with Texas prospect Jerrale Powers making his commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent.

Powers, rated a composite three-star by 247 Sports, committed to Florida State back in July, choosing the Seminoles over offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon State Beavers, Utah Utes, and others.

He attends Duncanville High School (located in Duncanville, Texas) alongside fellow 2022 Florida State signee Jaylen Early.

Powers also competes as a track and field athlete for his high school, logging a 11.93 100-meter and 17-foot-10-inch long jump in spring 2021 as a junior.

Height : 6’4

: 6’4 Weight : 238

: 238 High School : Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

: Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Position : Tight end

: Tight end Expected Early Enrollee : No

: No 247 Sports Composite ranking: Three-star

Stay up to date with all things Florida State Seminoles recruiting as the Early Signing Period unfolds by checking out our Early Signing Day tracker.