Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU announces the promotion of Alex Atkins

With the Early Signing Period in the books; the focus towards the portal intensifies

By LastNoleofKrypton

Football:

FSU has officially announced the promotion of offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

It’s bowl season so it’s time to earn some bragging rights.

With how important NIL has become in the recruiting game community support is more important than ever:

Jashaun Corbin has been invited to the Shrine Bowl:

Recruiting:

With the Early Signing Period concluding FSU has turned its focus towards the portal with immediate results.

Wisconsin transfer Kaden Lyles is headed to Florida State and he’s the second-highest rated interior oline transfer in the portal according to 247Sports.

Mike Norvell said he expects about 16 to 20 mid-year enrollees and right now FSU has 11 confirmed so expects fire weeks over the next few weeks.

Other Sports:

We all thought it so it was nice to see Jordan Travis acknowledge it:

It’s almost baseball season and the first preview is here from Sunday Golds.

Alumni:

Warrick Dunn is approaching 200 fully furnished homes given to single mothers and their families; what a remarkable accomplishment:

