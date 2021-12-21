Noles News: Jermaine Johnson makes history

Recruiting:

With the Early Signing Period done and senior film coming out expect a fresh round of offers to go out for various members of the class of 2022:

3-star wide receiver Charles Robertson of Louisiana is currently committed to ULL.

What’s next for FSU in the portal?

Mycah Pittman released this YouTube video in which he went in-depth on his decision to leave Oregon. There’s a lot to learn about the young man here:

Xs and Os featuring Kevin and CoachAB broke down the film and talent of some of the newest Seminoles whom should be arriving on campus with the next few weeks.

Football:

Jermaine Johnson made history:

Jermaine Johnson II was the first player to win @ACCFootball offensive or defensive Player of the Year in his first season with a program. He was the 8th Nole to win DPOY, most in ACC history.#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/83nIUvU8As — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 20, 2021

Alabama is implementing new safety protocols due to covid-19; hopefully the rest of Bowl season remains unaffected by the pandemic.

Iowa center Tyler Lindebaum donated $30,000 to a children’s hospital due to his NIL proceedings.

Earlier this month Dillan Gibbons’ Big Man Big Heart Foundation sponsored a Christmas Shopping spree for the kids. NIL is a huge win for athletes; especially the athletes that love giving back to their community.

Other Sports:

Today’s game against UNF was postponed on Sunday due to uptick in covid-19 cases.

That means that Men’s Hoops will be on break until next Wednesday and that marks the end of FSU’s non-conference schedule.

After today’s contest vs. Kent State was canceled the next Women’s Hoops takes the court will be vs Wake Forest on the 30th.

Alumni:

After last night’s game Dalvin Cook has now rushed for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons and the Vikings are in the playoff hunt.