Jordan Travis approached Dillan Gibbons two months ago and said ‘I want to do something. I want go give back.” Two months later enter $10,000, 20 FSU players, 30 kids, Walmart and a Christmas Shopping Spree.
That included Amari Gainer whom managed to partner up with former Seminole Pat Wakins and set-up a another shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tallahassee.
Rutgers is replacing Texas A&M as Wake Forest’s opponent in the Gator Bowl:
The Division I Football Oversight Committee today confirmed it would follow its previously approved process for selecting 5-7 teams for bowl participation in the event of openings by APR score.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 23, 2021
Rutgers is up first. https://t.co/oyRS5tfR4X
FSU is not done at wide receiver after adding Mycah Pittman. They’re looking at Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris and newly available Illinois freshman Deuce Spann.
Despite the loss of its top recruit Rivals gave FSU an A for its 2022 recruiting class which ranks 12th nationally and second in the ACC on their site.
It’s clear the Noles wanted to bring in reinforcements on both the offensive and defensive lines this year. Along with Armella, Florida State signed four-star offensive linemen. Qaeshon Sapp and Jaylen Early, in addition to three-stars Kanaya Charlton and Daughtry Richardson.
On the defensive line, four-star defensive tackle. Bishop Thomas and three-stars Daniel Lyons and Aaron Hester signed with Florida State, while four-stars Antavious Woody and Dante Anderson remain verbally committed for now. Even without its expected crown jewel recruit, this Florida State class is the program’s best since 2018.
Valencia Myers is climbing up the record books:
.@valenciaalexis_ keeps climbing ♀️ #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/coyTo03RoB— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 22, 2021
51 days until Softball opens the season against Loyola and Mercer:
Only 5️⃣1️⃣ more days until the start of the season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FPmB5g1Lvf— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 22, 2021
In case you missed it Jashaun Corbin will be in the Shrine Bowl:
Time to run it up— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 16, 2021
The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @FSUFootball RB Jashaun Corbin, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @Jashaun06, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/o6rNEinVBK
We wish Dalvin Cook a speedy recovery as he has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.
As once FSU great RB gets sidelined another one returns; Cam Akers has recovered remarkably from an Achilles injury:
Let's get it, @thereal_cam3. pic.twitter.com/al60yRzFRS— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 23, 2021
