 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: It’s giving season in Tallahassee

New, 5 comments

FSU adds another former blue-chip wide receiver from the portal

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Florida State Spring Game Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Jordan Travis approached Dillan Gibbons two months ago and said ‘I want to do something. I want go give back.” Two months later enter $10,000, 20 FSU players, 30 kids, Walmart and a Christmas Shopping Spree.

That included Amari Gainer whom managed to partner up with former Seminole Pat Wakins and set-up a another shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tallahassee.

Rutgers is replacing Texas A&M as Wake Forest’s opponent in the Gator Bowl:

Recruiting:

FSU is not done at wide receiver after adding Mycah Pittman. They’re looking at Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris and newly available Illinois freshman Deuce Spann.

Despite the loss of its top recruit Rivals gave FSU an A for its 2022 recruiting class which ranks 12th nationally and second in the ACC on their site.

It’s clear the Noles wanted to bring in reinforcements on both the offensive and defensive lines this year. Along with Armella, Florida State signed four-star offensive linemen. Qaeshon Sapp and Jaylen Early, in addition to three-stars Kanaya Charlton and Daughtry Richardson.

On the defensive line, four-star defensive tackle. Bishop Thomas and three-stars Daniel Lyons and Aaron Hester signed with Florida State, while four-stars Antavious Woody and Dante Anderson remain verbally committed for now. Even without its expected crown jewel recruit, this Florida State class is the program’s best since 2018.

Other Sports:

Valencia Myers is climbing up the record books:

51 days until Softball opens the season against Loyola and Mercer:

Alumni:

In case you missed it Jashaun Corbin will be in the Shrine Bowl:

We wish Dalvin Cook a speedy recovery as he has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

As once FSU great RB gets sidelined another one returns; Cam Akers has recovered remarkably from an Achilles injury:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...