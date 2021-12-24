Football:

Jordan Travis approached Dillan Gibbons two months ago and said ‘I want to do something. I want go give back.” Two months later enter $10,000, 20 FSU players, 30 kids, Walmart and a Christmas Shopping Spree.

That included Amari Gainer whom managed to partner up with former Seminole Pat Wakins and set-up a another shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Tallahassee.

Rutgers is replacing Texas A&M as Wake Forest’s opponent in the Gator Bowl:

The Division I Football Oversight Committee today confirmed it would follow its previously approved process for selecting 5-7 teams for bowl participation in the event of openings by APR score.



Rutgers is up first. https://t.co/oyRS5tfR4X — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 23, 2021

Recruiting:

FSU is not done at wide receiver after adding Mycah Pittman. They’re looking at Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris and newly available Illinois freshman Deuce Spann.

Despite the loss of its top recruit Rivals gave FSU an A for its 2022 recruiting class which ranks 12th nationally and second in the ACC on their site.

Other Sports:

Valencia Myers is climbing up the record books:

51 days until Softball opens the season against Loyola and Mercer:

Only 5️⃣1️⃣ more days until the start of the season! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/FPmB5g1Lvf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 22, 2021

Alumni:

In case you missed it Jashaun Corbin will be in the Shrine Bowl:

Time to run it up



The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @FSUFootball RB Jashaun Corbin, has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @Jashaun06, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas pic.twitter.com/o6rNEinVBK — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 16, 2021

We wish Dalvin Cook a speedy recovery as he has been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

As once FSU great RB gets sidelined another one returns; Cam Akers has recovered remarkably from an Achilles injury: