FSU vs. Boston College postponed due to COVID-19

Florida State Seminoles basketball has had yet another game affected by COVID-19 protocols, with the ACC on Monday announcing the postponement of a trio of matchups that were scheduled for Dec. 29.

FSU was scheduled to take on the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday after missing its last two games, but with the announcement, the Seminoles will head into 2022 having just played 3 games in December.

FSU’s game against UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic was canceled, while its matchup vs. UNF was designated as postponed.

As for what’s next, Florida State is scheduled to take on NC State in Raleigh on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.

The full release from the ACC is below: