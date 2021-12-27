FSU vs. Boston College postponed due to COVID-19

Florida State Seminoles basketball has had yet another game affected by COVID-19 protocols, with the ACC on Monday announcing the postponement of a trio of matchups that were scheduled for Dec. 29.
FSU was scheduled to take on the Boston College Eagles on Wednesday after missing its last two games, but with the announcement, the Seminoles will head into 2022 having just played 3 games in December.
FSU’s game against UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic was canceled, while its matchup vs. UNF was designated as postponed.
As for what’s next, Florida State is scheduled to take on NC State in Raleigh on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m.
The full release from the ACC is below:
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29 have been postponed:
Florida State at Boston College
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).
Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.
