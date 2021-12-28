Other Sports:
Another hoops contest has been postponed or canceled because of covid-19; FSU’s next opponent is scheduled to be NC State and the ‘Noles are itching to get back on the court after two full weeks without a game.
Women’s Hoops is slated to face Wake Forest on Thursday after being off for nearly two weeks as well.
Oklahoma State safety Brock Mathis is transferring to FSU:
See you soon Tally #onemoretime
Recruiting:
Four-star 2023 LB Jayvant Brown has FSU in his top seven.
FSU signees and early enrollees Sam McCall (Five-Star) and AJ Duffy (Four-star) will be in Orlando this week competing at the Under Armour All-America game this week.
FSU reached out to a pair of Miami Ohio defenders in the transfer portal; Ivan Pace Jr. and Lonnie Phelps. A linebacker and edge defender respectively.
Football:
Tonight on the ACC Network; Bobby:
A legend in every sense of the word.
ACC Legends: Bobby Bowden | Tuesday at 7 PM ET
We appreciate every opportunity to give back to our community
Alumni:
Happy Birthday Joshua Kaindoh:
Happy Birthday @JoshuaKaindoh!!
He’s been designated to return from injured reserve for KC’s stretch run.
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark feels that Jalen Ramsey should be getting fitted for his HOF fame jacket; this following a performance in which he held Justin Jefferson to just 24 yards on 3 catches in 21 coverage snaps vs the elite WR:
Just my opinion!! @jalenramsey is the best defensive back in ball. He's one of the best players in football regardless of position. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer and I don't think this is the best he can be. It's both scary and exciting at the same dang time.
