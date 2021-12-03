Recruiting:

Four-star high priority linebacker target Wesley Bissainthe will commit tomorrow:

4⭐️linebacker Wesley Bissainthe will make his commitment LIVE on @CBSSportsHQ this Saturday @behumblepapi is down to Florida, FSU, Miami, Penn State and West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/qvANROaQrc — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2021

Long thought to be a Miami lean FSU has put itself in a position to land his commitment.

Coach Atkins went in-home with Julian Armella yesterday; Armella expects to commit within the next two weeks:

Football:

FSU is just a different offense with Jordan Travis; numbers don’t lie:

It’s much tougher to do this with QBs who rarely missed any time… but comparing what FSU was with and without Jordan Travis is pretty remarkable. Noles may have seriously gone 0-12 if he hadn’t played. pic.twitter.com/YQJ8dJriIT — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 2, 2021

FSU’s defensive line was the best part of FSU’s defense this year and many thought they’d end up replacing all four starters on that unit. They’re getting at least one back as All-ACC honorable mention NT Robert Cooper has decided to return to school for one more year.

This week’s edition of the Thursday three features McKenzie Milton:

Always bet on yourself; no matter what:

“I was looking for a place that believed in me as much as I believed in myself.” - @ii_jermaine



ACC Defensive Player of the Year

1st-team All-ACC

70 tackles, 18 TFL, 12 sacks, 12 QBH, 2 FF#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/RTmVIy4Kbt — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 2, 2021

Ira Henry is entering the transfer portal; of the nine offensive lineman that were recruited before Mike Norvell arrived only two remain on the roster.

All eyes are in Atlanta for Championship Week.

Other Sports:

FSU and it’s three All-Americans face Rutgers tonight at 7pm on ESPNU:

Tomorrow we walk on this field for real #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/01IWIr3gGE — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 3, 2021

