Florida State football, recruiting news: Top linebacker target commits tomorrow

Can the ‘Noles beat out the Hurricanes for Wesley Bissainthe?

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting:

Four-star high priority linebacker target Wesley Bissainthe will commit tomorrow:

Long thought to be a Miami lean FSU has put itself in a position to land his commitment.

Coach Atkins went in-home with Julian Armella yesterday; Armella expects to commit within the next two weeks:

Football:

FSU is just a different offense with Jordan Travis; numbers don’t lie:

FSU’s defensive line was the best part of FSU’s defense this year and many thought they’d end up replacing all four starters on that unit. They’re getting at least one back as All-ACC honorable mention NT Robert Cooper has decided to return to school for one more year.

This week’s edition of the Thursday three features McKenzie Milton:

Always bet on yourself; no matter what:

Ira Henry is entering the transfer portal; of the nine offensive lineman that were recruited before Mike Norvell arrived only two remain on the roster.

All eyes are in Atlanta for Championship Week.

Other Sports:

FSU and it’s three All-Americans face Rutgers tonight at 7pm on ESPNU:

Back on the winning track:

