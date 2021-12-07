 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU Soccer wins third national championship

No PK nightmare this fall; FSU brings home the title again.

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Soccer

Soccer:

This time FSU gets it done in PKs to win its third College Cup.

Recruiting:

FSU has offered Albany DE Jared Verse, whom is a hot commodity in the transfer portal right now.

After decommitting from Pittsburgh Camden Brown’s final five includes Florida State.

Homestead duo three-star FSU commitment Daniel Lyons and four-star defensive end Dante Anderson are expected to take an official visit to FSU this weekend.

FSU went in-home with top-rated JUCO CB DeCarlos Nicholson last night:

Other Sports:

Top 100 signee Cameron Corhen put on a show in the Memphis Hardwood Classic:

Football:

Devontay Love-Taylor did everything that you could ask from an offensive lineman:

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Aidan Hutchison, and Kenny Pickett; this year’s Heisman Trophy finalists.

After a lengthy and somewhat unprofessional process Miami has named Mario Cristobal its next head coach.

Will Mario be worth it?

Good Luck Jaleel McRae:

Linebacker remains a big need for the Seminoles.

