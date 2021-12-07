Soccer:

FOR THE THIRD TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY ...



THE SEMINOLES ARE YOUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/7en9KlgPZ8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2021

This time FSU gets it done in PKs to win its third College Cup.

We are on top of the college soccer world!!! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/js2Cp4go9A — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 7, 2021

Recruiting:

FSU has offered Albany DE Jared Verse, whom is a hot commodity in the transfer portal right now.

After decommitting from Pittsburgh Camden Brown’s final five includes Florida State.

Homestead duo three-star FSU commitment Daniel Lyons and four-star defensive end Dante Anderson are expected to take an official visit to FSU this weekend.

FSU went in-home with top-rated JUCO CB DeCarlos Nicholson last night:

Great Visit w Florida State tonight!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AyiGq6Yd4r — DeCarlos Nicholson (@Dee2nich) December 7, 2021

Other Sports:

Top 100 signee Cameron Corhen put on a show in the Memphis Hardwood Classic:

Florida St. Commit Cameron Corhen highlights from the Memphis Hardwood Classic! @CameronCorhen @sunrisehoops pic.twitter.com/A2bokITeXs — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) December 6, 2021

Football:

Devontay Love-Taylor did everything that you could ask from an offensive lineman:

“I dreamed of playing in Doak as a little kid...Once the opportunity presented itself, I jumped on it right away.” @DevontayTaylor



Team Captain

Honorable Mention All-ACC

16 total starts at three different OL positions#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nPsguv5MkE — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 6, 2021

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Aidan Hutchison, and Kenny Pickett; this year’s Heisman Trophy finalists.

After a lengthy and somewhat unprofessional process Miami has named Mario Cristobal its next head coach.

Will Mario be worth it?

Oregon has been good but not great under Cristonal in a time when USC, UCLA & Washington were all down. It's noteworthy, if not necessarily predictive.



VanDyke's impact on the field & (perhaps) D-Rad building the admin infrastructure are possibly more significant than Mario. https://t.co/Xbgr28vmR1 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 6, 2021

Good Luck Jaleel McRae:

Linebacker remains a big need for the Seminoles.