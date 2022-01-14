 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU welcomes 21 new Seminoles

Have a cookie with Michael Alford

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Football:

Say welcome to the 25 newest Seminoles:

21 of the 25 will be on campus for Spring football.

Fabian Lovett officially announced his return to FSU.

The Triple Option review the film of Jared Verse, Winston Wright, and Tatum Bethune and it’s safe to say they came away impressed.

One thing student athletes have going for them is the social capital to make friends you’d never expect to make as a non-athlete; Omar Graham is the first to take advantage:

Recruiting:

2023 OT Joe Crocker has been offered by FSU:

With Junior Day starting tomorrow expect a lot of 2023 news over the next few days.

Other Sports:

This is an interview you don’t want to miss:

FSU fell short against No. 15 Georgia Tech:

FSU is hoping its trio of talented arms will take them back to the top of the ACC:

Alumni:

Coach Raw?

