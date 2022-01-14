Football:

Say welcome to the 25 newest Seminoles:

21 of the 25 will be on campus for Spring football.

Fabian Lovett officially announced his return to FSU.

The Triple Option review the film of Jared Verse, Winston Wright, and Tatum Bethune and it’s safe to say they came away impressed.

One thing student athletes have going for them is the social capital to make friends you’d never expect to make as a non-athlete; Omar Graham is the first to take advantage:

Great visiting with and seeing @OGrahamjr of @FSUFootball in my office enjoying a homemade . First student athlete to take the invitation to stop by my office for a home made treat. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LlehvuNat3 — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 13, 2022

Recruiting:

2023 OT Joe Crocker has been offered by FSU:

With Junior Day starting tomorrow expect a lot of 2023 news over the next few days.

Other Sports:

This is an interview you don’t want to miss:

Bigger than basketball ❤️



RayQuan Evans reflects on his brother and how the college basketball world helped him during a difficult time. @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/9QSWYzmsYI — ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 13, 2022

FSU fell short against No. 15 Georgia Tech:

Battled hard and were in it until the end. Re-group and learn from it.



FINAL: No. 15 GT 68 | FSU 64 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/BMjPRX4TY2 — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 14, 2022

FSU is hoping its trio of talented arms will take them back to the top of the ACC:

The Noles have a trio of arms within the Top 100 Sophomores for 2022 (https://t.co/tIhR8wSiwY). @FSUBaseball

24. Carson Montgomery

57. Wyatt Crowell

66. Ross Dunn@PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/oHQ2ocUtNT — Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) January 13, 2022

Alumni:

