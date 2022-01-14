Football:
Say welcome to the 25 newest Seminoles:
Happy to welcome our newest #Tribe22 members to campus #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 13, 2022
Story: https://t.co/ZiZPPFc9Vv
21 of the 25 will be on campus for Spring football.
Fabian Lovett officially announced his return to FSU.
The Triple Option review the film of Jared Verse, Winston Wright, and Tatum Bethune and it’s safe to say they came away impressed.
One thing student athletes have going for them is the social capital to make friends you’d never expect to make as a non-athlete; Omar Graham is the first to take advantage:
Great visiting with and seeing @OGrahamjr of @FSUFootball in my office enjoying a homemade . First student athlete to take the invitation to stop by my office for a home made treat. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LlehvuNat3— Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) January 13, 2022
Recruiting:
2023 OT Joe Crocker has been offered by FSU:
Blessed To Recieve an Offer From Florida State @CoachAAtkins @CooperWilliams_ pic.twitter.com/xImytEiSLL— Joe Crocker (@JCrocker78) January 13, 2022
With Junior Day starting tomorrow expect a lot of 2023 news over the next few days.
Other Sports:
This is an interview you don’t want to miss:
Bigger than basketball ❤️— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 13, 2022
RayQuan Evans reflects on his brother and how the college basketball world helped him during a difficult time. @FSUHoops pic.twitter.com/9QSWYzmsYI
FSU fell short against No. 15 Georgia Tech:
Battled hard and were in it until the end. Re-group and learn from it.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 14, 2022
FINAL: No. 15 GT 68 | FSU 64 #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/BMjPRX4TY2
FSU is hoping its trio of talented arms will take them back to the top of the ACC:
The Noles have a trio of arms within the Top 100 Sophomores for 2022 (https://t.co/tIhR8wSiwY). @FSUBaseball— Perfect Game Florida (@Florida_PG) January 13, 2022
24. Carson Montgomery
57. Wyatt Crowell
66. Ross Dunn@PGCollegeBall pic.twitter.com/oHQ2ocUtNT
Alumni:
January 14, 2022
Coach Raw?
Coach Kenny. pic.twitter.com/0e20h8Z0p0— Kenny Shaw (@KShaw81) January 13, 2022
Loading comments...