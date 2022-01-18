Other Sports:

The last time FSU took on Duke at the Tuck Duke won on a buzzer beater 3 by Cam Reddish. FSU is hoping for a different result tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

Women’s Hoops will be at Clemson for a rescheduled match-up:

On Tuesday we travel to Clemson for a rescheduled matchup.



It's the first of three games this week! #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 17, 2022

Recruiting:

2023 four-star safety Kinton Kirkland intends to visit FSU This weekend:

FSU hosted Oregon RB transfer Trey Benson for a visit yesterday.

Football:

In case you missed it here’s our redshirt counter from 2021.

Chubba Purdy is transferring to Nebraska; meanwhile former FSU OL Ira Henry will be attending Memphis; good luck to both young men.

This is something you don’t see everyday. It’s rare for decommitments to commit back to their original but for a transfer to transfer back to his original school? I’ve never seen it until now:

Update: Northwestern transfer QB Hunter Johnson will be returning to Clemson to finish his collegiate career @rivalsmike @PaulStrelowTI https://t.co/4YwBrJ5uLj — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 17, 2022

Coach Atkins has a dog named Juco:

My dog’s name is Juco! He’s a non qualifier but he makes up for it with Heart!! pic.twitter.com/I2vqL3XZSb — Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) January 17, 2022

Alumni:

What Cam Akers did in terms of coming back in five months after an Achilles is a testament to modern medicine: