Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU takes on Duke in primetime

Spring sports are on the way

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Other Sports:

The last time FSU took on Duke at the Tuck Duke won on a buzzer beater 3 by Cam Reddish. FSU is hoping for a different result tonight at 9pm on ESPN.

Women’s Hoops will be at Clemson for a rescheduled match-up:

Recruiting:

2023 four-star safety Kinton Kirkland intends to visit FSU This weekend:

FSU hosted Oregon RB transfer Trey Benson for a visit yesterday.

Football:

In case you missed it here’s our redshirt counter from 2021.

Chubba Purdy is transferring to Nebraska; meanwhile former FSU OL Ira Henry will be attending Memphis; good luck to both young men.

This is something you don’t see everyday. It’s rare for decommitments to commit back to their original but for a transfer to transfer back to his original school? I’ve never seen it until now:

Coach Atkins has a dog named Juco:

Alumni:

What Cam Akers did in terms of coming back in five months after an Achilles is a testament to modern medicine:

