Other Sports:
The last time FSU took on Duke at the Tuck Duke won on a buzzer beater 3 by Cam Reddish. FSU is hoping for a different result tonight at 9pm on ESPN.
Women’s Hoops will be at Clemson for a rescheduled match-up:
On Tuesday we travel to Clemson for a rescheduled matchup.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 17, 2022
It's the first of three games this week! #NoleFAM
Having fun on day— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 15, 2022
@DJuanfotos pic.twitter.com/Pd3fHwcKgQ
Recruiting:
2023 four-star safety Kinton Kirkland intends to visit FSU This weekend:
Tallahassee this weekend #tribe23 #gonoles @noles247@FSU_recruiting @FSUfootball@warchant@tomahawknation pic.twitter.com/TgIgD9uIvZ— Kenton "KJ” Kirkland ll (@kenton_kirkland) January 18, 2022
FSU hosted Oregon RB transfer Trey Benson for a visit yesterday.
Football:
In case you missed it here’s our redshirt counter from 2021.
Chubba Purdy is transferring to Nebraska; meanwhile former FSU OL Ira Henry will be attending Memphis; good luck to both young men.
This is something you don’t see everyday. It’s rare for decommitments to commit back to their original but for a transfer to transfer back to his original school? I’ve never seen it until now:
Update: Northwestern transfer QB Hunter Johnson will be returning to Clemson to finish his collegiate career @rivalsmike @PaulStrelowTI https://t.co/4YwBrJ5uLj— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 17, 2022
Coach Atkins has a dog named Juco:
My dog’s name is Juco! He’s a non qualifier but he makes up for it with Heart!! pic.twitter.com/I2vqL3XZSb— Coach Atkins (@CoachAAtkins) January 17, 2022
Alumni:
What Cam Akers did in terms of coming back in five months after an Achilles is a testament to modern medicine:
An innovative surgery.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 17, 2022
A grueling combination of round-the-clock physical therapy and cutting-edge sports science.
A player determined to choose his own fate.
This is the remarkable inside story of Cam Akers’ return from an Achilles tear in 5 1/2 months: https://t.co/nZTZz959vu
