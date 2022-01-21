Recruiting:
Can FSU strike gold again in Texas? FSU has offered a four-star 2023 offensive tackle from the Lone-Star state.
Coach Johnson offered Robert Stafford; a four-star 2023 RB from Melbourne, Florida.
FSU has also offered a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Tennessee.
Football:
Dillon Gibbons went to the Capitol yesterday:
It was a pleasure to meet with @ChipLaMarca in the Florida Capitol and discuss his efforts to pass HB 939 which will amend Florida’s #NIL statue and allow universities to take a more active role in that process. pic.twitter.com/s9wXs7VOoQ— Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) January 21, 2022
New FSU lineman Kanaya Charlton has a future in public speaking if he wants it:
Newcomer Interviews #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 21, 2022
Omar Graham and Aaron Hester also met with the media.
Other Sports:
It felt as though North Florida couldn’t miss from three but it didn’t matter as FSU got the victory.
Hear from @FSUHoops Tanor Ngom after defeating UNF 86-73 earlier today!#OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/GYlP7YcAsK— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) January 21, 2022
Women’s Basketball dropped the ball vs. Miami; they need to start racking up the wins fast if they want to have any hope of making the NCAA tournament.
Alumni:
The 2022 Silver Anniversary Award Recipient, Warrick Dunn:
