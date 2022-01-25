Football:
It’s January which means it’s time to get the heavy lifting in:
The WORK continues #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/z3KhPHynmf— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 24, 2022
FSU officially announced the transfer addition of RB Trey Benson:
@trey_uno1 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBinghttps://t.co/qHdTOux4Yp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 24, 2022
FSU is hiring:
We’re searching for a new Graphic Designer to join our expanding creative team!— Zach Hamman (@ZachHamman) January 24, 2022
My DMs are open if you have any questions https://t.co/1heGbDrpny
Recruiting:
FSU has offered 2024 four-star defensive end Nigel Smith II.
FSU has also offered 2024 defensive end Booker Pickett Jr.
Other Sports:
ESPN has named Leonard Hamilton the coach of the week.
FSU basketball is red hot so why are the computers so down on the ‘Noles?
Alumni:
Could Raiquan Gray make his Brooklyn debut soon?
DOUBLE-DOUBLE SZN! @Tgray4 has 11 PTS, 12 REB with 8:56 to go in the fourth pic.twitter.com/B98mDJHEbR— Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 23, 2022
