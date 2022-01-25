 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: The offseason is in full effect

Is FSU Basketball being disrespected?

By LastNoleofKrypton
FSU Football-Twitter Account

Football:

It’s January which means it’s time to get the heavy lifting in:

FSU officially announced the transfer addition of RB Trey Benson:

FSU is hiring:

Recruiting:

FSU has offered 2024 four-star defensive end Nigel Smith II.

FSU has also offered 2024 defensive end Booker Pickett Jr.

Other Sports:

ESPN has named Leonard Hamilton the coach of the week.

FSU basketball is red hot so why are the computers so down on the ‘Noles?

Alumni:

Could Raiquan Gray make his Brooklyn debut soon?

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...