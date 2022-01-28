Football:
A trio of FSU’s newest players spoke with the media yesterday: Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, and Greedy Vance.
Former FSU great Corey Fuller is joining FSU’s staff.
As for the role?
SOURCE: Former FSU star Corey Fuller is expected to join the Seminoles staff, working in player personnel. Fuller announced his resignation as the Gadsden County HS head coach today. The 50-year-old Tallahassee native spent a decade in the NFL w/ the Vikings, Browns and Ravens.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 28, 2022
The Triple Option broke down Trey Benson’s film and analyzed what Coach Atkins can bring as offensive coordinator.
Bill Connelly is a fan of what FSU did in the portal this winter:
Piecing together 2022 rosters, and I love what Florida State did in the portal.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 27, 2022
* Massive return game upgrade with Winston Wright (also a strong slot man) and Mycah Pittman
* That Albany DE is freakish
* High-upside young guys in Johnny Wilson, Deuce Spann, Greedy Vance
It’s not too early to get excited about the 2022 games.
Recruiting:
Four-star defensive tackle Kayden Mcdonald has been offered by FSU.
2023 athlete Kelton Henderson has also been offered by FSU:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @Coach_Norvell @Coach_Tokarz @coachchaney96 @CoachDixon2 pic.twitter.com/pjQ2Wqtemm— Kelton Henderson (@KeltonH5) January 27, 2022
Another Peach State athlete has also been offered by FSU:
Truly Blessed and Very Grateful! FSU OFFERED! ⚫️ @CoachAdamFuller @therealkwat pic.twitter.com/kmxsNojUHx— Derrick Maxey III (@maxey_iii) January 27, 2022
Other Sports:
With only ten games left on the schedule there’s not many opportunities left on the regular season schedule to turn the season around:
Back at it on Sunday at home vs. Virginia.— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 28, 2022
Showed a lot of fight tonight on the road #NoleFAM https://t.co/FrnTkkE9qh
We had a program record-tying 1️⃣0️⃣ on the All-ACC Academic Team! #OneTribehttps://t.co/j75w6LoZ3X— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 27, 2022
Congratulations to Gabby Carle.
Alumni:
Just like when he transferred from Georgia to FSU; Jermaine Johnson is being underrated as he gets prepared for the next level.
During the summer, I said Johnson would be the best defensive player for my Seminoles. He proved me right — and made a lot of money for himself in the process. Johnson jumped on the scene in the first game vs. Notre Dame, letting the nation know that he was going to be a dominant player. He ended up being the best defensive player in the ACC, and his year in Tallahassee, Florida, has transformed him from a potential undrafted free agent to a possible first-rounder. He compares favorably to Preston Smith.
