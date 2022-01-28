Football:

A trio of FSU’s newest players spoke with the media yesterday: Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, and Greedy Vance.

Former FSU great Corey Fuller is joining FSU’s staff.

As for the role?

SOURCE: Former FSU star Corey Fuller is expected to join the Seminoles staff, working in player personnel. Fuller announced his resignation as the Gadsden County HS head coach today. The 50-year-old Tallahassee native spent a decade in the NFL w/ the Vikings, Browns and Ravens. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 28, 2022

The Triple Option broke down Trey Benson’s film and analyzed what Coach Atkins can bring as offensive coordinator.

Bill Connelly is a fan of what FSU did in the portal this winter:

Piecing together 2022 rosters, and I love what Florida State did in the portal.



* Massive return game upgrade with Winston Wright (also a strong slot man) and Mycah Pittman



* That Albany DE is freakish



* High-upside young guys in Johnny Wilson, Deuce Spann, Greedy Vance — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 27, 2022

It’s not too early to get excited about the 2022 games.

Recruiting:

Four-star defensive tackle Kayden Mcdonald has been offered by FSU.

2023 athlete Kelton Henderson has also been offered by FSU:

Another Peach State athlete has also been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

With only ten games left on the schedule there’s not many opportunities left on the regular season schedule to turn the season around:

Back at it on Sunday at home vs. Virginia.



Showed a lot of fight tonight on the road #NoleFAM https://t.co/FrnTkkE9qh — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 28, 2022

We had a program record-tying 1️⃣0️⃣ on the All-ACC Academic Team! #OneTribehttps://t.co/j75w6LoZ3X — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) January 27, 2022

Congratulations to Gabby Carle.

Alumni:

Just like when he transferred from Georgia to FSU; Jermaine Johnson is being underrated as he gets prepared for the next level.