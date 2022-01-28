 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: Newcomers meet the media

22 fresh faces for spring football means a lot of new names to learn

By LastNoleofKrypton
Colorado v ASU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Football:

A trio of FSU’s newest players spoke with the media yesterday: Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson, and Greedy Vance.

Former FSU great Corey Fuller is joining FSU’s staff.

As for the role?

The Triple Option broke down Trey Benson’s film and analyzed what Coach Atkins can bring as offensive coordinator.

Bill Connelly is a fan of what FSU did in the portal this winter:

It’s not too early to get excited about the 2022 games.

Recruiting:

Four-star defensive tackle Kayden Mcdonald has been offered by FSU.

2023 athlete Kelton Henderson has also been offered by FSU:

Another Peach State athlete has also been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

With only ten games left on the schedule there’s not many opportunities left on the regular season schedule to turn the season around:

Congratulations to Gabby Carle.

Alumni:

Just like when he transferred from Georgia to FSU; Jermaine Johnson is being underrated as he gets prepared for the next level.

During the summer, I said Johnson would be the best defensive player for my Seminoles. He proved me right — and made a lot of money for himself in the process. Johnson jumped on the scene in the first game vs. Notre Dame, letting the nation know that he was going to be a dominant player. He ended up being the best defensive player in the ACC, and his year in Tallahassee, Florida, has transformed him from a potential undrafted free agent to a possible first-rounder. He compares favorably to Preston Smith.

