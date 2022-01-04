Recruiting:

Various members of FSU’s 2022 recruiting class have either arrived or will be arriving this week to start their Seminole careers:

Four-star QB AJ Duffy

Home — Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) January 3, 2022

Three-star DE Aaron Hester

Arrived. — Aaron Hester (@theaaronhesterr) January 3, 2022

Four-star DE Dante Anderson

Tally I’m here ! — Dante Anderson ¹ (@Dante11Anderson) January 3, 2022

Three-star RB Rodney Hill

Louisville transfer Jamie ‘Greedy’ Vance

Made it . — Greedy Vance (@iam_jvxiiii) January 3, 2022

Three-star OL Kanaya Charlton

I’m here!! — Kanaya Charlton (@CharltonKanaya) January 3, 2022

Six confirmed and at least ten more expected.

Another addition to the portal board; FSU is heavily involved with NC State DE Terrell Dawkins.

2023 IMG RB Xavier Terrell has been offered by FSU:

Football:

Mike Alford is here to provide stability and ingenuity going forward.

This is the first real time that Dabo has had to deal with significant staff turnover in one off-season and so far he’s promoted internally:

Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff from 2015-Dec. 1: Four



Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff since Dec. 1: Four.



Gonna be such a fascinating year for the Tigers. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 3, 2022

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams has entered the portal; the 2022 Heisman candidate’s decision is a bit of a shocker.

Other Sports:

ACC Freshman of the Week? Matthew Cleveland:

#ACCMBB Freshman of the Week. ⬇️@FSUHoops: Matthew Cleveland!



Cleveland had his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds Saturday against NC State in the Seminoles’ first ACC road win of the season.



: https://t.co/vGYsfr74x1 pic.twitter.com/RSGDnB8hY2 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 3, 2022

Alumni:

Chris Weinke is back in the ACC: