 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: #Tribe22 has arrived

New, 1 comment

Early enrollees and mid-year transfers are making their way to Tallahassee

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Florida State at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Recruiting:

Various members of FSU’s 2022 recruiting class have either arrived or will be arriving this week to start their Seminole careers:

Four-star QB AJ Duffy

Three-star DE Aaron Hester

Four-star DE Dante Anderson

Three-star RB Rodney Hill

Louisville transfer Jamie ‘Greedy’ Vance

Three-star OL Kanaya Charlton

Six confirmed and at least ten more expected.

Another addition to the portal board; FSU is heavily involved with NC State DE Terrell Dawkins.

2023 IMG RB Xavier Terrell has been offered by FSU:

Football:

Mike Alford is here to provide stability and ingenuity going forward.

This is the first real time that Dabo has had to deal with significant staff turnover in one off-season and so far he’s promoted internally:

Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams has entered the portal; the 2022 Heisman candidate’s decision is a bit of a shocker.

Other Sports:

ACC Freshman of the Week? Matthew Cleveland:

Alumni:

Chris Weinke is back in the ACC:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...