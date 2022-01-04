Recruiting:
Various members of FSU’s 2022 recruiting class have either arrived or will be arriving this week to start their Seminole careers:
Four-star QB AJ Duffy
Home— Aj Duffy (@anthonyjduffy) January 3, 2022
✌️#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/iver4qbIMl— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 3, 2022
Three-star DE Aaron Hester
Arrived.— Aaron Hester (@theaaronhesterr) January 3, 2022
Four-star DE Dante Anderson
Tally I’m here !— Dante Anderson ¹ (@Dante11Anderson) January 3, 2022
Three-star RB Rodney Hill
HOME ❤️— Deuce✌ † (@rodney_hill10) January 2, 2022
Louisville transfer Jamie ‘Greedy’ Vance
Made it .— Greedy Vance (@iam_jvxiiii) January 3, 2022
Three-star OL Kanaya Charlton
I’m here!!— Kanaya Charlton (@CharltonKanaya) January 3, 2022
Six confirmed and at least ten more expected.
Another addition to the portal board; FSU is heavily involved with NC State DE Terrell Dawkins.
2023 IMG RB Xavier Terrell has been offered by FSU:
After a great conversation with @CoachYACJohnson I’m blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!! @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball @CoachHarriott @EugeneBethea1 pic.twitter.com/POgh055Y8Q— Xavier Terrell (@XavierSTerrell1) January 3, 2022
Football:
Mike Alford is here to provide stability and ingenuity going forward.
Alignment with the University— Seminole Boosters (@SeminoleBooster) January 3, 2022
Student athlete well-being
Embracing excellence
This is our future! @SeminoleAlford @Seminoles #GoNoles | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/3a1xjlsfLE
This is the first real time that Dabo has had to deal with significant staff turnover in one off-season and so far he’s promoted internally:
Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff from 2015-Dec. 1: Four— ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 3, 2022
Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff since Dec. 1: Four.
Gonna be such a fascinating year for the Tigers.
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams has entered the portal; the 2022 Heisman candidate’s decision is a bit of a shocker.
Other Sports:
ACC Freshman of the Week? Matthew Cleveland:
#ACCMBB Freshman of the Week. ⬇️@FSUHoops: Matthew Cleveland!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 3, 2022
Cleveland had his first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds Saturday against NC State in the Seminoles’ first ACC road win of the season.
: https://t.co/vGYsfr74x1 pic.twitter.com/RSGDnB8hY2
Alumni:
Chris Weinke is back in the ACC:
SOURCE: Chris Weinke is expected to become the new QB coach at Ga. Tech. The 2000 Heisman winner from FSU has been a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee and for the Rams. Rivals first reported the hire.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2022
Loading comments...