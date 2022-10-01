 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Wake Forest

Florida State has won 9 on their last 12 games including a 6-2 record in their last 8 ACC games

By FrankDNole
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game threads and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Game Threads:

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite with an over/under of 64 total points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

HOW TO WATCH:

Florida State vs. Wake Forest: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

ABC @ 3:30pm

STREAM:

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

LISTEN:

Seminole Radio Network

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...