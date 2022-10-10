Head coach Mike Norvell talks injuries, penalties, and performance ahead of Clemson

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Monday to discuss last weekend’s loss and the upcoming matchup with Clemson at home this weekend.

“For our guys and the effort they put forth into the game and the physicality — I was proud of them. We just gotta continue to eliminate some of those critical and costly mistakes that have shown up.”

Dropped passes were troubling throughout the matchup against NC State and paired with the penalties, cost the Seminoles in critical moments.

“Dropped passes really haven’t been something that, you know, we’ve had a couple throughout this season and we had five dropped passes and all of them were either on third or fourth downs and when you sit there and you look... to have that many missed opportunities it’s just — those are critical critical plays that really swing the momentum that you have.”

