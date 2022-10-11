 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU and Clemson expected to be a close match-up

FSU Basketball is right around the corner.

By LastNoleofKrypton
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Louisville at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football:

FSU will have to play better, cleaner football in order to beat Clemson on Saturday night.

FSU didn’t play well but you also have to credit NC State’s defense for adjusting and making plays they didn’t make in the first half.

FSU’s depth chart remains unchanged; could they see the return or sorely needed DT Fabian Lovett?

Bill Connelly currently projects FSU to lose by 4:

CBSSports currently has FSU facing Illinois in the Pinstripe Bowl.

This weekend is looking like a cancel your plans kind of weekend for college football:

No Tessitore effect; Herbstreit and Fowler will be on the call:

Other Sports:

FSU’s defense had been playing with fire and they finally got burned at Notre Dame:

It’s almost here:

Lights, Camera, Pose:

Recruiting:

2024 four-star athlete Kamron Mikell has been offered by Florida State:

FSU has also offered 2024 four-star offensive tackle:

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson was carted off the field but next day results have him day-to-day with an injury.

Dalvin Cook had his best game of the season against the Bears; 121 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

