Football:

FSU will have to play better, cleaner football in order to beat Clemson on Saturday night.

FSU didn’t play well but you also have to credit NC State’s defense for adjusting and making plays they didn’t make in the first half.

FSU’s depth chart remains unchanged; could they see the return or sorely needed DT Fabian Lovett?

Bill Connelly currently projects FSU to lose by 4:

WEEK 7 SP+ PICKS



Bama 33, Vols 28

Michigan 32, PSU 20

OSU 31.2, TCU 31.19!!!

UK 26.2, Miss St 25.7!

Utah 35, USC 28

Gophers 23, Illini 19

Clemson 29, FSU 25



Last wk: 56% when disagreeing with the line by 2.5+ points and a stupid 38% when it agreed.https://t.co/Vhq6WmAx7I pic.twitter.com/wpii6wECOR — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 10, 2022

CBSSports currently has FSU facing Illinois in the Pinstripe Bowl.

This weekend is looking like a cancel your plans kind of weekend for college football:

Most Interesting #CFB Games (Week 7)



1. Alabama at Tennessee

2. USC at Utah

3. Penn State at Michigan

4. Oklahoma State at TCU

5. Clemson at Florida State

6. NC State at Syracuse

7. Mississippi State at Kentucky

8. Kansas at OU

9. Minnesota at Illinois

10. Auburn at Ole Miss — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) October 10, 2022

No Tessitore effect; Herbstreit and Fowler will be on the call:

Around the Dial: ESPN will have Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe for an ACC matchup between Clemson/Florida State. Game airs on ABC with a 7:30pm ET kickoff. — Rudy Martzke (@FakeRudyMartzke) October 10, 2022

Other Sports:

FSU’s defense had been playing with fire and they finally got burned at Notre Dame:

We took our first loss of the season at No. 17 Notre Dame. #OneTribehttps://t.co/UiTlCbl2od — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 9, 2022

Recruiting:

2024 four-star athlete Kamron Mikell has been offered by Florida State:

FSU has also offered 2024 four-star offensive tackle:

All glory to the most high. I want to thank @CoachAAtkins for this great opportunity! Thank you to the university of Florida St. For believing in my talents. #22 @MDFootball @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/QDsXSncN98 — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) October 10, 2022

Alumni:

Jermaine Johnson was carted off the field but next day results have him day-to-day with an injury.

Dalvin Cook had his best game of the season against the Bears; 121 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.