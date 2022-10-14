Football:

Clemson has 20 ACC championship, FSU has 15 no one else even comes close in this historic ACC rivalry.

This week’s Academic All-Stars:

Multiple top 25 match-ups; two inside the top ten. This is a weekend to kick your feet up and enjoy the show.

After picking FSU last week; CBSSports has Clemson covering the 3.5 point spread this week.

Meanwhile the athletic is going with the ‘Noles.

This feels like a “now or never” moment for Mike Norvell, whose team has gotten demonstrably better talent-wise but is still 4-2 and unranked after last week’s collapse to NC State. FSU can get its elusive signature win if QB Jordan Travis and WRs Johnny Wilson and Ontaria Wilson make some plays downfield against Clemson’s DBs. Florida State 27, Clemson 24 Pick: Florida State +3.5

Recruiting:

The rumors are aplenty but this could end up being a BIG weekend recruiting for #Tribe23 and Coach Atkins.

FSU WR commit Vandrevious Jacobs is now a composite four-star recruit on 247’s rankings after a torrid start to his senior season.

Another FSU commitment having a ridiculous senior season? Lamont Green, Jr.

5 Sacks today for Boots in a Nail Biter against Palm Beach Benjamin. 21 to 14 Gulliver for the Win!!!! pic.twitter.com/aw229EEkii — Lamont Green (@lamontgreen45) October 13, 2022

Five-Star 2024 edge rusher Kamorion Franklin will be on campus this weekend:

ICYMI: 4⭐️ 2024 ATH BJ Gibson says he’ll be in attendance for the FSU vs. Clemson matchup this weekend. @BJGibson10 @FSUFootball — MAX (@maxescarpio) October 13, 2022

ESPN updated its ESPN300 rankings and it features seven FSU commitments.

Other Sports:

Fall Ball is almost here:

Fans, your first chance to see Link Jarrett coaching the Seminoles is next Saturday at 12 p.m. vs. @KSUOwlsBaseball



Free for all fans! pic.twitter.com/9oAy0laz2h — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 13, 2022

Playing FSU Soccer after a loss usually results in a bad time; the latest victim? Duke.