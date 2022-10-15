 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Clemson

FSU’s defense has allowed only four plays of 30+ yards this season for 3rd-lowest in FBS and 1st in ACC

By FrankDNole
According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers, with the over/under set at 50.5 points.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 15

Time

7:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

