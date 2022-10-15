The Florida State Seminoles lose to #4 Clemson. The Seminoles started off strong against the Clemson Tigers but after going up 14-7 they fell apart and were never able to come back after that point.

Jordan Travis and the offense moved the ball well at times with a good opening drive and failed to build on that.

The Clemson Tigers did not start the game well but were dominant from the second quarter on led by QB Dj Uiagalelei. The ‘Noles fall to 4-3 losing to three quality opponents in a row.

FSU did come back strong to end the game with the final score being 34-28 but from the second quarter on the ‘Noles were down and could not come back to win.

While the Seminoles started off 4-0 they have dropped three straight games against Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson their toughest stretch of the season has proven to be very difficult.

Looking forward they have a bye week upcoming and 5 more games to end the season with one ranked opponent (Syracuse) and big games against Florida and Miami who have both struggled this season.

The bare minimum expectation should be a bowl appearance but 8 to 9 wins is not an unrealistic expectation as FSU will likely be favored in 4 of their 5 final games.

The offense has shown flashes at times and the defense has had moments too but they never seem to be in the same game against these more difficult opponents.