Football:

Everyone please give a big welcome to Charles Mays; if you haven’t heard of him he’s been taking photos for TN of the 2022 ‘Noles all season. Here’s his photographic review of the season so far.

FSU will face Georgia Tech at Noon on the ACC Network on October 29th.

What will it take for FSU finish these next five games as well as they started the first four? The Seminole Wrap has the answer.

I wrote this on Sunday but felt like it was worth plugging again because situational football is usually the last thing a program gets right before they hit the peak side of a rebuild; plus there’s a lively debate in the comments.

Florida State is No. 31 in CBSSports’ 131 rankings which ranks every FBS team. FSU has performed like a fringe top-25 team this year and its record reflects that.

The athletic has them 37th in its version of those same rankings.

Recruiting:

Make sure you vote for Boots; he’s up for player of the week:

VOTE. Lamont Green, Jr. has been nominated for the Miami-Herald Player of the Week. Green recorded 5 sacks in this past week's 21-14 win over Benjamin. Click the link to vote and you can vote as many times as you want. https://t.co/xALGKZYEjv@GulliverPrep_ @GPrep_FB @sims_coach pic.twitter.com/Xj4qozH1G3 — Gulliver Prep Athletics (@GPrep_Athletics) October 16, 2022

FSU has officially welcome Katie Dack to the Seminoles after she announced her commitment a few weeks ago.

Recruiting is a team effort year round; high profile basketball recruits often visit for huge football games in the fall and high profile football recruits often visit for huge basketball games in the winter (prior to the Dec. early signing period [less so now]). Case in Point Top-50 national commitment, Taylor Bowen, was at the Clemson game this weekend:

Shoutout to Nole nation!! Had a great time this weekend at Doak! Can’t wait to sign #newblood — taylor bowen (@taylorbolbowen) October 16, 2022

Other Sports:

FSU’s elite offense is leading the ACC:

We are fourth in the country in scoring offense and in first in the ACC, averaging 3.08 goals per game!#OneTribe | @Wawa pic.twitter.com/2Yagc2Ofyl — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 17, 2022

Practice continues as we get closer to preseason ball for Men’s Hoops: